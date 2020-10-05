Sunny Skies + Sandy Beach = Fun Staycation for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & her Kids!

Connect with us

Movie star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was joined by her kids – Princess, Meraiah, Captain E, and Michael – for a fun staycation over the weekend at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort.

The family had so much fun and laughter with quad bikes, the beach, and much more.

They shared highlights from their Sunday funday on social media.

Check on it!

