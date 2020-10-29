Style
This S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo Collection Is All About “Confidence, Curiosity, and Adventure”
Nigerian brand S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo released its new collection called ‘Boca Magic’ .
According to a statement from the brand:
This collection is inspired by a neighbourhood of the Argentine Capital – La Boca; a cluster of attractions in Buenos Aires; a strong flavour of bright colors and exciting music, posing as the romantic setting for Tango performers.The concept behind Boca Magic collection is aimed to inspire fresh confidence in women with a burst of curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight or any experience that reveals the spirit of adventure.
Credits:
S C Q U E E Z E by SHEYE OLADEJO @scqueeze_by_sheyeoladejo @sheyeoladejo as
Photographed by @theginstarp
Styling and Creative Direction by TheStyleInfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Stylist Assistants and Interns @stylebyiphie @thefrenchman__ @ilelejiprince @deejayslick_247 @araloluwaaa @kennis_kenena
Makeup by @arabylaide
Hair by @zubbydefinition
Mules from @iphiesfashionboutique
Earrings from @mjsstylefactory
Model eniolaabolarin for @bethmodelafrica