This S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo Collection Is All About “Confidence, Curiosity, and Adventure”

Nigerian brand S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo released its new collection called ‘Boca Magic’ .

According to a statement from the brand:

This collection is inspired by a neighbourhood of the Argentine Capital – La Boca; a cluster of attractions in Buenos Aires; a strong flavour of bright colors and exciting music, posing as the romantic setting for Tango performers.

The concept behind Boca Magic collection is aimed to inspire fresh confidence in women with a burst of curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight or any experience that reveals the spirit of adventure.