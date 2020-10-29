Connect with us

Style

This S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo Collection Is All About "Confidence, Curiosity, and Adventure"

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 358

Style

Nomzamo Mbatha wore 4 Head-Turning Gowns to Host the Miss South Africa 2020 Pageant!

Style

Best Dressed List: SA Style Stars Served Unmissable Fashion At The #CellCInandaAfricaCup

Style

Didi Akinyelure Talks Inspiration, Why She Started & Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Rich Mnisi, Yoliswa Mqoco , Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

You'll Love this Youthful Collection by Henri Uduku tagged “HU:MAN”

Style

April & Alex's Latest Collection Is An Ode To Exceptionally Directional Fashion

Style

Kelly Rowland Adds All The Spice To Just Fab's New Fall Collection!

Music Style

Lizzo made a Major Statement in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Style

This S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo Collection Is All About “Confidence, Curiosity, and Adventure”

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian brand S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo released its new collection called ‘Boca Magic’ .

According to a statement from the brand:

This collection is inspired by a neighbourhood of the Argentine Capital – La Boca; a cluster of attractions in Buenos Aires; a strong flavour of bright colors and exciting music, posing as the romantic setting for Tango performers.
The concept behind Boca Magic collection is aimed to inspire fresh confidence in women with a burst of curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight or any experience that reveals the spirit of adventure.

Credits:

S C Q U E E Z E by SHEYE OLADEJO @scqueeze_by_sheyeoladejo @sheyeoladejo as

Photographed by @theginstarp

Styling and Creative Direction by TheStyleInfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios

Stylist Assistants and Interns @stylebyiphie @thefrenchman__ @ilelejiprince @deejayslick_247 @araloluwaaa @kennis_kenena

Makeup by @arabylaide

Hair by @zubbydefinition

Mules from @iphiesfashionboutique

Earrings from @mjsstylefactory

Model eniolaabolarin for @bethmodelafrica

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop

“The People’s Oncologist” Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: How Can I Convince my Husband to Plan for Our Children’s Future? 

Biodun Da-Silva: Let’s Remember to be Kind

Tobi Achudume: To End Police Brutality, Nigeria Needs Structural Reforms
Advertisement
css.php