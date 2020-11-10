Our Editors Agree, These 10 #MadeInNigeria Handbags are Closet Must-Haves

Cardi B and Saweetie‘s latest Instagram posts had everyone talking about investment fashion items and of course Birkin bags. Like a lot of smart fashionistas, the conversations spurred us to look out for high-quality bags that will stand the test of time to invest in.

Okay, here’s why we are advocating for a well-chosen luxury bag; not only will it save you in times of closet emergencies, be a trusty sidekick, it may even become a significant legacy you can pass down, gift or resell.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 in-season handbags that are crafted and specially made-in-Nigeria. From high-end picks to relatively inexpensive must-haves, it’s always a good time to give your wardrobe a little sartorial boost.

If you’re ready to dip into the world Made-in-Nigeria designer handbags, keep scrolling to see our top picks below.

A celebrity fave, this bag will update you to IT girl status immediately.

Don’t underestimate the power of this classic croc skin bag.

Will pretty leopard print mini bags like this ever go out of fashion? We think not!

The perfect mini bag for all your holiday parties.

Versatile, sophisticated, and perfect for turning heads.

An ultra-chic option for the working girl.

It’s never too early to shop for the perfect Summer bag and this is it.

Want to make a statement about being African and proud? This is the bag for you.

Meet your new favourite crossbody purse

No doubt, the colour and customizable detail of this bag will get you tons of compliments.