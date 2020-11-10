Style
Our Editors Agree, These 10 #MadeInNigeria Handbags are Closet Must-Haves
Cardi B and Saweetie‘s latest Instagram posts had everyone talking about investment fashion items and of course Birkin bags. Like a lot of smart fashionistas, the conversations spurred us to look out for high-quality bags that will stand the test of time to invest in.
Okay, here’s why we are advocating for a well-chosen luxury bag; not only will it save you in times of closet emergencies, be a trusty sidekick, it may even become a significant legacy you can pass down, gift or resell.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 in-season handbags that are crafted and specially made-in-Nigeria. From high-end picks to relatively inexpensive must-haves, it’s always a good time to give your wardrobe a little sartorial boost.
If you’re ready to dip into the world Made-in-Nigeria designer handbags, keep scrolling to see our top picks below.
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!
Banke Kuku Multi Monogram Aso Oke Pouch
A celebrity fave, this bag will update you to IT girl status immediately.
Zashadu Hero Madam Patent Bag
Don’t underestimate the power of this classic croc skin bag.
Muji Lagos’ Mimi Top Handle Bag
Will pretty leopard print mini bags like this ever go out of fashion? We think not!
The ‘Le Petit Bijoux Bag by Lisa Folawiyo Studio
The perfect mini bag for all your holiday parties.
The Atarodo Bag by Tokyo James
Versatile, sophisticated, and perfect for turning heads.
Detail Luxury’s Fome Briefcase
An ultra-chic option for the working girl.
The Kisara Bucket Bag
It’s never too early to shop for the perfect Summer bag and this is it.
The Maitama Moon Bag by Shekudo
Want to make a statement about being African and proud? This is the bag for you.
Corporate Luxury Cairo Crossbody Clutch
Meet your new favourite crossbody purse
APàáRT Signature Artwork Bag
No doubt, the colour and customizable detail of this bag will get you tons of compliments.