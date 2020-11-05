Check Out these 3 Stylish Outfit Ideas From Ghanaian Street Style Queen Debbie Beeko

If you didn’t know, we are low-key obsessed with Debbie Beeko‘s effortless style. The Ghanaian fashion influencer and street-style queen constantly impresses us with her fashion choices. With a mix of pocket-friendly pieces and a variety of African brands, Debbs has proven her knack for styling undeniably cool ensembles time and again.

Her latest looks from Nigerian fashion designer brand ATAFO are already on our wishlist. Out and about in Accra, Debbie rocked three looks from the brand’s latest collections that are too good to miss.

Scroll through to get a healthy dose of inspiration from this BellaStylista

