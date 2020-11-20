Connect with us

Introducing John Legend as the Host for 2020 Global Citizen Prize | Here's Everything You Need to Know

The 2020 Global Citizens Prize is back with American singer, John Legend as the host. The event is scheduled to take place on December 19, 2020.

This year, more than ever, the world needs leaders, people who go above and beyond to make the world a better place; people who are focused on supporting the most vulnerable communities; people who inspire you to stand up and take action.

The Global Citizen Prize honours recipients who are making extraordinary efforts for the world’s most vulnerable. This broadcast and the digitally streamed show will also feature inspirational stories and unforgettable performances that will bring together influencers, artists, activists, and global leaders to remind everyone that there are many reasons to be hopeful as we enter into 2021.

Cisco Youth Leadership Award

Three phenomenal young leaders who are innovating the way we solve problems will be presented the Cisco Youth Leadership Award, and they are, Founder and Managing Director Water Access Rwanda Christelle Kwizera, Founder/CEO Myna Mahila Foundation Suhani Jalota, and Founder and President Virtualahan Ryan Gersava.

It’s up to you to choose a winner! Learn how these finalists are making a global impact, VOTE now and stand a chance to WIN A TICKET to a Global Citizen Prize Virtual Watch Party, with a special appearance by John Legend.

#My2020Hero Social Campaign

We know 2020 has been a rough year, but who’s that person who has come through for you so many times, your community, or the whole world. Who’s been your “2020 Hero”? Your 2020 Hero could be anyone, your friend who fed people during the start of the pandemic, your neighbour who helped you when you had a flat tyre, your mum who makes it a point of duty to visit the orphanage homes, the incredible frontline workers you know or the resilient youths who are amplifying the #EndSARS movement.

Now is the chance for you appreciate them, by share a photo and story on social media about that person who inspired or supported you during 2020. It is a chance to honour everyday heroes who have found ways to support your community and showcase all of the bright spots of human connection and resilience this year.

Here’s How You Can Participate:

  • Step 1: Post a picture of your 2020 Hero and write a couple of sentences about why you’re honouring that person. (You can also use these images instead of a photo).
  • Step 2: Add the hashtag #My2020Hero.
  • Step 3: Tag your hero in your post and share it on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok. Your story might even be featured in the GC Prize show on December 19!
  • Bonus step: Tag another friend to ask them to take the #My2020Hero challenge and honour someone in their life, too!

