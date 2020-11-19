BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

MCRW2020 Restaurant Week

3 weeks, 32 restaurants, 3 courses, fixed menus! Get your MasterCards & Tummys ready people!

Date: Monday, November 9 – Monday, November 30, 2020.

RSVP: @lostinlagos12

Come enjoy live music, spoken word, jazz night, game nights, and of course, sip & paint any day of the week at The Metaphor

Date: Wednesday, November 18 – Friday, November 20, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

Escape Room 33

Date: Thursday, November 18 – Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: 11, Goriola St. Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.

RSVP: 8165555505/08185888840

A Day in the Live Wizkid

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: YouTube

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 15, Idejo Street off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 0902 110 6225 OR [email protected]

Jazz Night

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 OR [email protected]

Wave Beach

ENTRY is FREE: just say the magic word “Wave Beach” at all the main gate/entrances.

Date: Friday, November 20 – Sunday, November 20, 2020.

Venue: Elegushi Royal Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

Friday Night‬ Series

It’s another ‪Friday Night‬ Series at Vellvett Grill and Lounge, with amazing music by DJ Flexy. Remember to take your nose mask along.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ‪19B, Idejo street‬, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08020588658 OR 07066333333

Brew Party

Enjoy a unique backyard experience, alongside infused menu and live music.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 4B, Musa Yar’Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 0907700 2000/5000

Thanksgiving with Chef Sunny Ere

Enjoy a fun evening of Sip and Paint + 6-course Dinner with Chef Sunny Ere this weekend.

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A, Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Chill Saturday

Looking to unwind this weekend after a long week? Why not visit The Art Room for a relaxing paint & sip experience, with a ticket fee of N7,500 per person (Inclusive of access to a paint party, canapés and glass of wine).

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 7, Caroline Atounah Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

LOUDBASE: HIP-HOP PARTY!

LoudBase (Hip-hop Induction Africa) is inviting you HIP-HOP PARTY! The event is aimed at bringing up together locally grown breakdance performers, beats makers and Mcees, the evening promises a great introduction to the Lagos Hip-hop scene. The event is free but capacity will be limited due to social distancing measures.

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 9, Osborne Road, Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre/Maison Eric Kayser, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint and Sip

An unforgettable evening of unleashing your creativity while enjoying handcrafted cocktails, and food! @tigerbeerng

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.

Women Self-Defense Workshop

Do you want to learn how to defend yourself physically or are you passionate about violence against women? WIN in conjunction with Global Unarmed Tactical Self Defense Association is hosting a self-defence workshop to teach women how to defend themselves against violence. Its objective is to help end gender-based violence. Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Elite Box, 2 Allen Avenue 5th floor, Buffalo house by Toyin roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sip & Dip: Paint Party

⁣

Grab a group of friends and Sip & Dip Paint Party for N10,000⁣o inclusive of meal option.

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 92B, Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

Open Mic Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: [email protected]

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!

Genesis House, a programme of Freedom Foundation in partnership with Access Women Network (Access Bank) is hosting its 6th annual Orange Lecture. The Orange Lecture is an annual public lecture to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Conversations will be centred on Funding GBV prevention and response in post-COVID-19 era, leveraging on new technologies for behaviour change sensitization campaign as we face a new normal, caring for victims differently and engaging technology in data collation for improvement of GBV services and programmes.

Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Zoom and on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

RSVP: HERE