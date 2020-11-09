Hurry! You can still be a Millionaire in the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo ending this November

Connect with us

16 million naira for 16 customers, 10million naira grand prize for 1 customer, 768 smartphones, and 100% data bonus for 12 months still up for grabs as the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions promo ends this month.

So far, 74 9mobile customers have become instant millionaires and 3,552 brand new smartphones have been won since the customer-friendly telecommunications brand commenced the promo in August 2020.

The Mega Millions promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily for 90 days, two smartphones every hour and one lucky customer will win a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, “We are delighted that the promo has enriched the lives of our customers and Nigerians and will still impact more people before the end of November.”

He added, “We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone.

Apart from the grand prize of 10million naira which one lucky customer will win at the grand finale of the promo, 16 lucky customers will still win a million naira each, 768 customers will get brand new smartphones before the promo ends this November in addition to unbeatable data offerings.

Several winners have already emerged from Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, and other states of the country.

To participate in the promo, customers only need to recharge N200 or more to win any of the amazing prizes. The more recharges done the higher the chances of winning. New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months in addition to free 1GB plus N500 airtime.

————————————————————–Sponsored Content

