FacebookxBellaNaija #SuccessStory - 5 Businesses, 5 CEOs & What It Takes to Climb the Success Ladder as an Entrepreneur

How #BellaNaijaMCM Dr Abiodun Adereni is Tackling Maternal & Child Mortality with HelpMum

#BNShareYourHustle: BellaNaijarians in Ghana, Make Your Gifting Experience Simpler, Easier & More Satisfying with Wishes Gift Registry

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

There's So Much to Learn from Mathew Rugamba on "Under 40 CEOs"

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

And We Have a Winner | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Habiba Ali of Sosai Renewable Energies Company is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Simi, Burna Boy, Kiki Mordi named in Africa Youth Awards' “100 Most Influential Young Africans” 2020 List

2020 APF Conference “Driving a Decade of Change” Was Remarkable | Here's What Went Down

FacebookxBellaNaija #SuccessStory – 5 Businesses, 5 CEOs & What It Takes to Climb the Success Ladder as an Entrepreneur

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Being a successful entrepreneur surpasses the status. Rather, it goes further into being able to scale hurdles that might seek to limit you. The year 2020 is a perfect example of the ‘test’ period businesses go through, particularly the draining effect of COVID-19.

Businesses crumbled, entrepreneurs gave up, but even at this, some found the strength to start up.

The FacebookxBellaNaija #SuccessStory aims at acknowledging the effort SMEs & top scale entrepreneurs put into their businesses. Not just this, but also to celebrate “baby” business strides that have gradually, and through hard work, become giant strides.

We have nominated 5 business owners to be celebrated and to share their success stories as a learning platform for SMEs in West Africa.

This is a chance to guess the 5 businesses we have spotlighted in the FacebookxBellaNaija #SuccessStory campaign.

Simply drop your answers in the comment section.

We can’t wait to see who will guess right.

 

BellaNaija.com

