CEO & Founder of Augustsecrets, Toyin Onigbanjo has been Selected for the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

6 entrepreneurs are being highlighted in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign to take us through their journey of becoming and staying an entrepreneur.

The aim of the campaign is for SMEs to use these stories as a stepping stone to grow and nurture their businesses.

One of the entrepreneurs being highlighted is Toyin Onigbanjo, CEO of Augustsecrets.

About Toyin Onigbanjo 

Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo is an award-winning child nutrition advocate, kids’ chef, author, and founder, Augustsecrets, a child nutrition company based in Nigeria. She holds a master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Lagos, a bachelor’s degree in English & Literature from Kogi State University, and a diploma in Child Nutrition from Stanford University.

Honors

She is the recipient of the Graca Machel Gender Lens Award for her innovative strides in child nutrition and women empowerment in Africa.

Augustsecrets is a recipient of several awards, including the Food Safety Award by Royal DSM International in 2018. It produces innovative African-inspired cereals for children sold in more than 300 stores within Nigeria, Ghana and Canada.

Toyin was listed as one of YNaija’s & LLA Most Inspiring Women 2018, and one of Nigeria’s Most Innovative Women Entrepreneurs by SME100, and also the Her Network Woman of the Year 2018

She is a food artist and a kids’ chef often called the Picky Eater Specialist whose work has been published across various platforms for promoting optimal child nutrition through Augustsecrets. She was the 2nd runner up in the first Samsung Nigeria’s Food Art Competition in 2016. She is a sought after speaker on issues relating to child nutrition in Africa and women empowerment, with her representing Nigerian nutrition business at global events such as Accelerating the SDG Goal 2 of Ending Hunger and Malnutrition.

Her publication, “Curbing Child Malnutrition using traditional recipes and foods” was published in the Kenyan International Journal of Nutrition & Dietetics, Nairobi.

She is the author of the Augustsecrets Meal Plan Book which has arguably been the best-selling recipe book for children in West Africa along with feeding thousands of children with the cereals manufactured at her company: Augustsecrets, a fast-growing African child nutrition company.

Oluwatoyin is married to Olawale and they are blessed with 2 children, Jaden Oluwatofunmi and Joanna Oluwapelumi.

Visit Augustsecrets on Instagram.

