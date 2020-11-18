Connect with us

CEO & Founder of Augustsecrets, Toyin Onigbanjo has been Selected for the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet the CEO Of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana)

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu - CEO, Christie Brown

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed - CEO, The Gift Source

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Gina Ehikodi Ojo - CEO, Foodies & Spice

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba - The Fixer

Deji Williams Details his Transition from Advertising to the Energy Sector on "Under 40 CEOs"

The Journey, The Process, The Triumph – 6 Entrepreneurs set to bare it all in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

BellaNaija.com

Published

32 mins ago

 on

The year 2020 was a year that put businesses to the test. So many crumbled, entrepreneurs gave up, but even at this, some found the strength to start up.

Being a successful entrepreneur is much more than status; rather, it goes further into being able to scale hurdles that might aim to limit you.

In this light, Facebook has partnered with BellaNaija to introduce the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory. This aims at acknowledging the effort entrepreneurs put into scaling their businesses. Not just this, but also to encourage SMEs and rising entrepreneurs to take that bold step in their businesses and craft.

6 business owners were selected from across West Africa to be celebrated and to share their success stories. They are:

  • Tricia Ikponmwonba (Nigeria)

Tricia, also referred to as TriciaBiz – The Business Fixer, is an entrepreneur, author, and business growth expert with over 12 years of experience working across a wide portfolio of clients in Nigeria, offering services ranging from business growth consulting, to business process documentation, marketing penetration strategies and other core marketing across several sectors. She is the founder of The Business Lab Africa, a fast-growing digital learning platform for African entrepreneurs, and has successfully trained over 80,000 entrepreneurs in 10 cities across Africa.

  • Gina Ehikodi Ojo (Nigeria)

Gina is the CEO of Geenamoore and Associates & the MD of Foodies and Spice Nigeria Limited.

A law graduate with over 15 years of experience in Media Content Production and Channel Administration, Gina started out in media as a teen actress and scriptwriter in 1998. She played the lead role of ‘Tobi’ in the movie Colours of Tomorrow, a movie exposing the dangers of child marriage which can lead to vesico vaginal fistula (VVF).

  • Toyin Onigbanjo (Nigeria)

Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo is an award-winning child nutrition advocate, kids’ chef, author, and founder, Augustsecrets, a child nutrition company based in Nigeria. She holds a master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Lagos, a bachelor’s degree in English & Literature from Kogi State University, and a diploma in Child Nutrition from Stanford University.

  • Ameyaw Kissi Debrah (Ghana)

Ameyaw Kissi Debrah is a multiple award-winning entertainment and lifestyle blogger. With over 14 years of experience in creating content across various media platforms, Ameyaw Debrah has become one of the most influential media personalities not only in Ghana but in Africa. He is a social media influencer,  championing campaigns for brands, organizations, and individuals. He believes digital is the future and strives hard to adapt and evolve with new trends

  • Aisha Ayensu (Ghana)

Aisha Ayensu is the Creative Director and CEO of the internationally acclaimed luxury fashion label, Christie Brown. Named after another inspiring female, Aisha’s grandmother, the brand represents a taste of true neo-African culture in a chic modern and classic style.

Aisha holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon, and embarked on the journey to creating the brand in her final year.

  • Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed (Nigeria)

Samiah-Oyekan Ahmed is a medical doctor turned entrepreneur in the business of satisfying gaps in specific markets. She is also the founder of Fusion Lifestyle Limited, a company that supports entrepreneurship by providing a platform for business owners to showcase their services; this she has done since December 2009.

