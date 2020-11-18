FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Meet the CEO Of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana)

Business sustainability is not only about intellectual ideas and having an amazing team. It is also about growing irrespective of challenges and obstacles. Also, it comes down to learning while at it, and building one step at a time till one reaches the top.

6 entrepreneurs have been selected in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign and here, they share their business stories to encourage SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs.

One of the selected entrepreneurs is Ameyaw Kissi Debrah (Ghana).

Meet Ameyaw Kissi Debrah

Ameyaw Kissi Debrah is a multiple award-winning entertainment and lifestyle blogger. With over 14 years of experience in creating content across various media platforms, Ameyaw Debrah has become one of the most influential media personalities not only in Ghana but in Africa. He is a social media influencer, championing campaigns for brands, organizations, and individuals. He believes digital is the future and strives hard to adapt and evolve with new trends.

About Ameyaw Debrah Media

Ameyaw Debrah Media is a publishing, public relations, and media services business registered under the laws of the Republic of Ghana on September 10, 2013. Ameyaw Debrah Media is the publisher of one of Ghana’s leading entertainment and lifestyle blogs/website, ameyawdebrah.com

In 2018, it introduced its video production business, known as Ameyaw TV. Ameyaw TV produces video content in various formats including interviews, reality TV, events coverages, news, features, and documentaries among others.

Visit AmeyawTV on Instagram.