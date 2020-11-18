Connect with us

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet the CEO Of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana)

Career Inspired

The Journey, The Process, The Triumph - 6 Entrepreneurs set to bare it all in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

Career Inspired

CEO & Founder of Augustsecrets, Toyin Onigbanjo has been Selected for the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Career Scoop

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu - CEO, Christie Brown

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed - CEO, The Gift Source

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Gina Ehikodi Ojo - CEO, Foodies & Spice

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba - The Fixer

BN TV Career

Deji Williams Details his Transition from Advertising to the Energy Sector on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Meet the CEO Of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana)

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Business sustainability is not only about intellectual ideas and having an amazing team. It is also about growing irrespective of challenges and obstacles. Also, it comes down to learning while at it, and building one step at a time till one reaches the top.

6 entrepreneurs have been selected in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign and here, they share their business stories to encourage SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs.

One of the selected entrepreneurs is Ameyaw Kissi Debrah (Ghana).

Meet Ameyaw Kissi Debrah

Ameyaw Kissi Debrah is a multiple award-winning entertainment and lifestyle blogger. With over 14 years of experience in creating content across various media platforms, Ameyaw Debrah has become one of the most influential media personalities not only in Ghana but in Africa. He is a social media influencer,  championing campaigns for brands, organizations, and individuals. He believes digital is the future and strives hard to adapt and evolve with new trends.

About Ameyaw Debrah Media

Ameyaw Debrah Media is a publishing, public relations, and media services business registered under the laws of the Republic of Ghana on September 10, 2013. Ameyaw Debrah Media is the publisher of one of Ghana’s leading entertainment and lifestyle blogs/website, ameyawdebrah.com

In 2018, it introduced its video production business, known as Ameyaw TV. Ameyaw TV produces video content in various formats including interviews, reality TV, events coverages, news, features, and documentaries among others.

Visit AmeyawTV on Instagram.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story

BN Book Excerpt: The Franchise Players by Mfonobong Inyang

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?
Advertisement
css.php