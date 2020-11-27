Here is how your Faves slayed on the Red Carpet of ‘Introducing the Kujus’ Movie Premiere

A classy family-themed premiere for the anticipated Nollywood box-office movie, Introducing The Kujus did not disappoint as it attracted some of Nigeria’s favorite celebrities including the star-studded cast and crew.

Introducing The Kujus is produced by TMPL Productions goes into the cinemas Friday, November 27, 2020. The PG-rated family comedy-drama is directed by Biodun Stephen and produced by the duo of Bisola Aiyeola and Winifred Okpapi. It parades a star-studded cast of some of Nollywood’s favorite actors.

In tune with the theme of the premiere, the outdoor space at IMAX Cinema was transformed into a tourist haven dripping with cultural motifs with lots of games and attractions for an audience of all ages. Strewn across the green carpet were fun games such as table soccer, ayo olopon, limbo, and suwe among others.

The event held in partnership with sponsored by Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Malta Guinness, Noodles Plus, Flow Fabrics, Partylocks, and Grind and Grill Café.

Guests at the occasion came out in their best tourist casual outfits. Among the cast present at the occasion included Bisola Aiyeola, Ronke Odusanya, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, Agba Oli Ekun, Mimi Onalaja, MC Lively, Intelligent Tope, and Scientific Ayomide.

Some of the celebrities in the audience include friends of Temple Management Company such as Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Reminisce, Sound Sultan, Bovi, Funke Kuti, Tega Oghenejobo.

Also at the event were eminent personalities such as the Minister for Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State represented by Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Commissioner for Ministry of Tourism, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan, Senior Special Adviser on Tourism to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Pastor Godman Akinlabi and Solomon Bonu, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture as well as Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos State Governor.

One of the key features of the event was the set-up of the old-fashioned Kuju bedroom which featured predominantly in the movie. TMPL Productions recreated the set with props such as an overused rug, metal bed, old curtains, vinyl, and sculpture wall art. Guests were transported into the movie scene and had a field day taking selfies with the props.

To complete the tourist were victuals for both children and adults such as palm wine bar, popsicles, small chops among others.

