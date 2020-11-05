Connect with us

Rhoda Ebun Teamed Up With A Host Of Emerging Designers For This Super Cool Style Project

Check Out these 3 Stylish Outfit Ideas From Ghanaian Street Style Queen Debbie Beeko

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 47

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 359

See Every Look from Christie Brown's Fall/Winter 2020 Virtual Show

Glam Africa Magazine Features The Cast Of The Smart Money Woman In Their Latest Edition

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Lerato Kgamanyane, Juliette Foxx, Adebayo Oke-Lawal & More

Every Single Look In This Jewel Jemila Collection Is A Must Have!

Prepare to Obsess Over Gert-Johan Coetzee's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Millennial Designer Spotlight: Meet the Ghanaian Designer that Counts Beyoncé & Ice Prince as Fans

Rhoda Ebun Teamed Up With A Host Of Emerging Designers For This Super Cool Style Project

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion stylist Rhoda Ebun released a stunning digital campaign ( much in the same vein as Diana Opoti‘s #100DaysOfAfricanFashion) styling pieces by Nigerian designers to promote Nigerian apparel and accessory brands . We love how forward thinking this campaign is, especially with the current economic climate. We hope this project inspires you to #BuyNigerian!Rhoda Ebun explains the 30 day project, saying:

‘….30 Days of Made in Nigeria is a fashion project where I wear ‘Head to Toe’ Made in Nigeria fashion items for 30 days straight.
It is important to note that all items are ‘Made in Nigeria’ and not just Nigeria owned;
thereby supporting an industry of artisans and materials made and sourced in Nigeria.

The aim of this project is not only to spotlight and support evolving fashion brands, it is also
to further push the ‘Made in Nigeria/ Buy Nigeria’ narrative and at the same time
encouraging fashion brands to create pieces that the average and less than average earner
can afford.
With this shoot, I’ve been able to show that everything from work wear to leisure to social
wear can be sourced here in Nigeria, this I believe is one the best ways to support and grow
a dwindling economy especially in harsh economic times like this.’

Day 1

Outfit, Jewellery & Fascinator @41_luxelagos
Purse @mobosfashion
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 2

Dress, Jewelry & Scarf @41_luxelagos
Purse @mezzileroy
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 3

Dress @moofadesigns
Shoes & Purse @houseofdotshop
Accessories @41_luxelagos
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 4

Maxi dress by @moofadesigns
Accessories @41_luxelagos
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 5

Kimono & Jeans by @lillywilliamsworld from @41_luxelagos
Purse & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 6

Two piece @creativemodesta
Purse @houseofdotshop

Day 7

Kimono set @aishaabubakrng
Purse & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Jewelry @41_luxelagos
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 8

Outfit @joketaade
Purse & shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 9

Dress @joketaade
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Purse @mezzileroy
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 10

Two piece @iconolabrand
Belt & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 11

Tie dye 2 piece @41_luxelagos
Hat @visual_hats from @41_luxelagos
Drum bag @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 12

Dress @creativemodesta
Drum bag & mules @houseofdotshop
Jewelry @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 13

Dress @aivorydesigns
Purse @mezzileroy
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Hat & Jewelry @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 14

Dress @joketaade
Purse @mezzileroy
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Accessories @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 15

Dress @maifactory
Hat @41_luxelagos
Shoes @kievadesuwa
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 16

Asooke shift dress @ako_africa
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Hat @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 17

Asooke shift dress @ako_africa
Bag @houseofdotshop
Hat @41_luxelagos
Foot wear @aqubefootprint
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 18

Outfit @iconolabrand
Hat @41_luxelagos
Purse @houseofdotshop
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 19

Wrap dress @amarelisatelier from @41_luxelagos
Earrings @raya.jewellery
Purse @houseofdotshop
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 20

Jumpsuit @iconolabrand
Jacket @liskofficial
Belt @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 21

Dress @iconolabrand
Belt @mpatabytheleathergirl
Purse @houseofdotshop
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 22

Playsuit @iconolabrand
Jacket @liskofficial
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 23

Wrap dress @41_luxelagos
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 24

Dress @41_luxelagos
Jacket @liskofficial
Purse & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 25

Dress & hat @41_luxelagos
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Purse @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 26

Dress & hat @41_luxelagos
Purse @femihandbags
Footwear @aqubefootprint
Photography @kolaoshalusi

Day 27

Top @byrlifestyle
Skirt @meliabyjade
Hat @41_luxelagos
Purse @houseofdotshop
Mules @kievadesuwa
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 28

Dress @meliabyjade
Scarf @mjsstylefactory
Purses @houseofdotshop
Shoes @kievadesuwa
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 29

Denim 2 piece @bashhouseofdenim
Purse @houseofdotshop
Hat @41_luxelagos
Kimono (insert) @meliabyjade
Shoes @kievadesuwa
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography

Day 30


Credits
Dot Fashions
41 Luxe
Mai Factory
Mona Mathews
Bash House of Denim
Melia By Jade
Iconola
Ako Fashiona
Joke Tade
Aivory Designs
Ella Seams
Kieva Adesuwa
Mezzi Leroy
Femi Handbags
Aqube Footwears

Photography
Kola Oshalusi & Olupitan Olusanya

 

