Rhoda Ebun Teamed Up With A Host Of Emerging Designers For This Super Cool Style Project

Nigerian fashion stylist Rhoda Ebun released a stunning digital campaign ( much in the same vein as Diana Opoti‘s #100DaysOfAfricanFashion) styling pieces by Nigerian designers to promote Nigerian apparel and accessory brands . We love how forward thinking this campaign is, especially with the current economic climate. We hope this project inspires you to #BuyNigerian! Rhoda Ebun explains the 30 day project, saying:

‘….30 Days of Made in Nigeria is a fashion project where I wear ‘Head to Toe’ Made in Nigeria fashion items for 30 days straight.

It is important to note that all items are ‘Made in Nigeria’ and not just Nigeria owned;

thereby supporting an industry of artisans and materials made and sourced in Nigeria.

The aim of this project is not only to spotlight and support evolving fashion brands, it is also

to further push the ‘Made in Nigeria/ Buy Nigeria’ narrative and at the same time

encouraging fashion brands to create pieces that the average and less than average earner

can afford.

With this shoot, I’ve been able to show that everything from work wear to leisure to social

wear can be sourced here in Nigeria, this I believe is one the best ways to support and grow

a dwindling economy especially in harsh economic times like this.’