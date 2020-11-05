Style
Rhoda Ebun Teamed Up With A Host Of Emerging Designers For This Super Cool Style Project
Nigerian fashion stylist Rhoda Ebun released a stunning digital campaign ( much in the same vein as Diana Opoti‘s #100DaysOfAfricanFashion) styling pieces by Nigerian designers to promote Nigerian apparel and accessory brands . We love how forward thinking this campaign is, especially with the current economic climate. We hope this project inspires you to #BuyNigerian!Rhoda Ebun explains the 30 day project, saying:
‘….30 Days of Made in Nigeria is a fashion project where I wear ‘Head to Toe’ Made in Nigeria fashion items for 30 days straight.
It is important to note that all items are ‘Made in Nigeria’ and not just Nigeria owned;
thereby supporting an industry of artisans and materials made and sourced in Nigeria.
The aim of this project is not only to spotlight and support evolving fashion brands, it is also
to further push the ‘Made in Nigeria/ Buy Nigeria’ narrative and at the same time
encouraging fashion brands to create pieces that the average and less than average earner
can afford.
With this shoot, I’ve been able to show that everything from work wear to leisure to social
wear can be sourced here in Nigeria, this I believe is one the best ways to support and grow
a dwindling economy especially in harsh economic times like this.’
Day 1
Outfit, Jewellery & Fascinator @41_luxelagos
Purse @mobosfashion
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 2
Dress, Jewelry & Scarf @41_luxelagos
Purse @mezzileroy
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 3
Dress @moofadesigns
Shoes & Purse @houseofdotshop
Accessories @41_luxelagos
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 4
Maxi dress by @moofadesigns
Accessories @41_luxelagos
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 5
Kimono & Jeans by @lillywilliamsworld from @41_luxelagos
Purse & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 6
Two piece @creativemodesta
Purse @houseofdotshop
Day 7
Kimono set @aishaabubakrng
Purse & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Jewelry @41_luxelagos
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 8
Outfit @joketaade
Purse & shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 9
Dress @joketaade
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Purse @mezzileroy
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 10
Two piece @iconolabrand
Belt & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 11
Tie dye 2 piece @41_luxelagos
Hat @visual_hats from @41_luxelagos
Drum bag @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 12
Dress @creativemodesta
Drum bag & mules @houseofdotshop
Jewelry @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 13
Dress @aivorydesigns
Purse @mezzileroy
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Hat & Jewelry @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 14
Dress @joketaade
Purse @mezzileroy
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Accessories @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 15
Dress @maifactory
Hat @41_luxelagos
Shoes @kievadesuwa
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 16
Asooke shift dress @ako_africa
Shoes @houseofdotshop
Hat @41_luxelagos
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 17
Asooke shift dress @ako_africa
Bag @houseofdotshop
Hat @41_luxelagos
Foot wear @aqubefootprint
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 18
Outfit @iconolabrand
Hat @41_luxelagos
Purse @houseofdotshop
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 19
Wrap dress @amarelisatelier from @41_luxelagos
Earrings @raya.jewellery
Purse @houseofdotshop
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 20
Jumpsuit @iconolabrand
Jacket @liskofficial
Belt @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 21
Dress @iconolabrand
Belt @mpatabytheleathergirl
Purse @houseofdotshop
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 22
Playsuit @iconolabrand
Jacket @liskofficial
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 23
Wrap dress @41_luxelagos
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 24
Dress @41_luxelagos
Jacket @liskofficial
Purse & Shoes @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 25
Dress & hat @41_luxelagos
Shoes @monamatthewsng
Purse @houseofdotshop
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 26
Dress & hat @41_luxelagos
Purse @femihandbags
Footwear @aqubefootprint
Photography @kolaoshalusi
Day 27
Top @byrlifestyle
Skirt @meliabyjade
Hat @41_luxelagos
Purse @houseofdotshop
Mules @kievadesuwa
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 28
Dress @meliabyjade
Scarf @mjsstylefactory
Purses @houseofdotshop
Shoes @kievadesuwa
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 29
Denim 2 piece @bashhouseofdenim
Purse @houseofdotshop
Hat @41_luxelagos
Kimono (insert) @meliabyjade
Shoes @kievadesuwa
Photography @olupitanolusanyaphotography
Day 30
Credits
Dot Fashions
41 Luxe
Mai Factory
Mona Mathews
Bash House of Denim
Melia By Jade
Iconola
Ako Fashiona
Joke Tade
Aivory Designs
Ella Seams
Kieva Adesuwa
Mezzi Leroy
Femi Handbags
Aqube Footwears
Photography
Kola Oshalusi & Olupitan Olusanya