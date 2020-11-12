BNShareYourHustle: BellaNaijarians in Ghana, Make Your Gifting Experience Simpler, Easier & More Satisfying with Wishes Gift Registry

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Wishes Gift Registry | @wishes_gift_registry_ghana ***

Wishes is also an online gift store where you can shop for items for your personal use or purchase a variety of gifts for your loved ones in Ghana, all from the comfort of your home.

A gift registry is a collection of desired gifts that are specifically chosen by a celebrant for their guests to purchase thus making the

gifting experience simpler, easier, and more satisfying for everyone. A registry allows users to select the exact gift and quantity desired thus preventing unwanted and duplicated gifts.

Wishes is an online wedding gift registry in Ghana which allows engaged couples to easily choose their desired wedding gifts from our enormous assortment of products, experiences and cash funds all from the comfort of their living room (or even from their phone), add them to their gift registry, and then share their registry URL links with their guests via social media, email, a link in their invitation card or word of mouth.

Guests, on the other hand, can purchase these meaningful gifts for the couple with just a few clicks. The simplicity of the process encourages guests to give and show support to their loved ones. It is a win-win situation. One of the amazing perks of creating a registry on Wishes is that you can also add your desired wedding gifts from any store in Ghana to your Wishes gift registry.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @wishes_gift_registry_ghana

Facebook: @wishesregistry

Website: www.wishesgh.com