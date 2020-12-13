Connect with us

Anthony Joshua defeats Kubrat Pulev as He Retains World Heavyweight Title

Damilola O.

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Anthony Joshua is the world heavyweight champion again!

For the first time since the pandemic began, boxing fans were able to attend a boxing event in the UK on Saturday, with 1,000 spectators at the SSE Arena, Wembley, to watch Nigerian-British boxer retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles after defeating Kubrat Pulev.

Anthony Joshua has suffered only one defeat so far, which was against Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz in 2019, then won back his titles in a re-match with Ruiz.

According to Sky Sports, Joshua floored Pulev heavily on three occasions, twice in the final round, and ended the fight with a vicious right hand.

He’s now 24-1 in his career with 22 KOs.

 

In a post-match interview, Joshua said he is determined to beat Fury to win the world heavyweight unification bout. He said, “Whoever has got the belt, I want the belt. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be!”

Now the whole world is anticipating an Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight in 2021.

Here’s a reply from Tyson Fury

Highlights from the fight

Damilola O.

Damilola is an exceptional content writer with over 3 years of experience.

