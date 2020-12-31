Eku Edewor Dazzles In This Stunning Holiday Edit From Weizdhurm Franklyn

Nigerian brand Weizdhurm Franklyn released a sophisticated Christmas edit in collaboration with Eku Edewor, and trust us its a must see!

In keeping with the brands directional and ethereal aesthetic, the edit features both structured pieces with cutouts, to floaty chiffon pieces with sequin embellishments. Although our holidays were a little different this year, we can see these working for everything from fancy Valentines Day dinners to intimate weddings.

Check out the full edit below:

Credits

Muse @ekuedewor

Styling @mr_danielcharles

MUA @merakibyonome

Wardrobe @weizdhurmfranklyn

Assitant @enogie_charles

Photography @kellystrophq

