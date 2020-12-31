Style
Eku Edewor Dazzles In This Stunning Holiday Edit From Weizdhurm Franklyn
Nigerian brand Weizdhurm Franklyn released a sophisticated Christmas edit in collaboration with Eku Edewor, and trust us its a must see!
In keeping with the brands directional and ethereal aesthetic, the edit features both structured pieces with cutouts, to floaty chiffon pieces with sequin embellishments. Although our holidays were a little different this year, we can see these working for everything from fancy Valentines Day dinners to intimate weddings.
Check out the full edit below:
Credits
Muse @ekuedewor
Styling @mr_danielcharles
MUA @merakibyonome
Wardrobe @weizdhurmfranklyn
Assitant @enogie_charles
Photography @kellystrophq