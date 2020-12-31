Connect with us

Eku Edewor Dazzles In This Stunning Holiday Edit From Weizdhurm Franklyn

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Kefilwe Mabote & More

#BNSYearInStyle: Erica Nlewedim’s 10 Most Stylish Moments of 2020

Need a Style Guide for the Week? Look No Further than these Curated Jennifer Oseh Outfits

Adebayo Oke-Lawal Discusses the Business Of Leather with Shekudo's Akudo Iheakanwa

Glamour South Africa Debuts Its Digital Edition - And Blue Mbombo Is Their First Cover Star!

These Ultra Glamorous Pieces From The Ladymaker Are Festive Fashion Personified

Blue and Brown Mbombo Celebrated Their Birthday With An Intimate Party At Home

Chimmy and Co's Journey to Self Collection Is A Must See

Curious About How To Build A Consistent Customer Base? Teni & Adebayo Oke-Lawal Have Answers For You

BellaNaija Style

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigerian brand Weizdhurm Franklyn released a sophisticated Christmas edit in collaboration with Eku Edewor, and trust us its  a must see!

In keeping with the brands directional and ethereal aesthetic, the edit features both structured pieces with cutouts, to floaty chiffon pieces with sequin embellishments. Although our holidays were a little different this year, we can see these working for everything from fancy Valentines Day dinners to intimate weddings.

Check out the full edit below:

Credits

Muse @ekuedewor
Styling @mr_danielcharles
MUA @merakibyonome
Wardrobe @weizdhurmfranklyn
Assitant @enogie_charles
Photography @kellystrophq

