Connect with us

Events

FirstBank is a proud Sponsor of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

Events Inspired News

5 People Stranded At the Hospital Will Be Able to Join Their Families for the Holidays, Thanks to You BNers | #BNDoGood2020

Events Inspired

December to Remember! Yeloto Inc. visits 'The Arrows Of God Orphanage' bringing Smiles to the Faces of Children

Events Music Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Fuji: A Opera Week-Long Event

Events Promotions

The Maiden edition of the 'Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative' honored the contributions of Lade Owolabi to the Society & We've got Photos

Events

Wakanow Celebrated their End of the Year Party at Wave Beach with a Star Performance from 9ice

Events

We've Got All the Deets from Moët & Chandon's Exclusive Champagne Tasting Event

Events

#BNxDubaiTourism: UltraModern Architecture & a Lively Nightlife Scene - All the Fun We Had in 3 Days

Events Movies & TV Scoop

See Full List of Ghana Movies Awards (GMA) 2020 Nominees | "Fix Us", "Citation", "Heroes of Africa" & More

Events

FirstBank is a proud Sponsor of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria has announced that the 59th edition of its annually sponsored Lagos Amateur Golf Championship Teens-Off at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Monday, December 28th, 2020. 

The competition, which is one of the longest running international amateur events in the country is endorsed by the United State Golf Association (USGA) and the Royal and Ancient (R&A) of Scotland. Preceding the 2019 event, the golf tourney reached the notable milestone of being listed amongst the golf tournaments in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR)

FirstBank’s sponsorship of the event is in recognition of its health benefit to players whilst providing a platform to enable golfers achieve their dream of global recognition and participation. According to Harvard Health Publishing (Harvard Medical School), the health benefit of golf includes the burning of calories and participants generate an optimal amount of endurance exercise for their heart whilst walking across the holes in the course of playing the game.  

Last year, Peter Eben-Spiff made history becoming the first Nigerian ever to get listed in the World Amateur Golf Ranking courtesy of his victory in the competition and he is expected to lead a field of low handicap players in this year’s edition.  

Eben-Spiff, who had maintained a top 5-finish in the last two editions before his victory last year, closed with a 76, for 16-over par, over 56-holes to win the R&A and USGA sanctioned Championship.

Apart from Eben-Spiff, players like Muyideen Olaitan, three times winner; Port Harcourt based S U Amadi, Uche Eze; two-time winner, Biodun Oyewoga and Policemen, Milo Ajah are some of the players to watch out for in this year’s edition.  The 2018 edition was won by Sam Njoroge from Kenyan.

In what has become a tradition, the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to the development of the competition. 

This tournament started 59 years ago, is now one of the international golf events which bring together the best amateur golfers in Nigeria. We are happy and appreciate the fact that this is a very important yearly activity in the golfing calendar in Nigeria, and that explains the passion, commitment and importance which First Bank of Nigeria attach to it”, he concluded. 

The three-day competition is a closed Championship that is open to Ikoyi Club members alone. This is organized in observance of the full COVID-19 protocols, the sponsoring outfit, organizers of the event, Concierge Sports explained.

The 56-hole golf tournament, to be played over three days would be rounded off with a grand finale and awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020. 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

No Way We’d Have Gotten Through It Without You! So Let’s Look Back & Celebrate Our 2020 Wins Together

Peter Molokwu: The Thing About Imposter Syndrome & What it Does to Us

What Does Justice Look Like for Don Davis?

Lola Odele: We Are Going to be Alright

Samira Isah Modibbo of VDCare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php