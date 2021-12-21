Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate planned an exciting December | Here’s How it went down

Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate came up with an ambitious plan to make December the best month for their guests and they delivered!

Throughout this month, they organized events and activities every weekend to give their guests unforgettable experiences to close out the year.

For their first event, they held their annual golf championship on December 4th & 5th which was exclusive to their golf members. The players were effortless in showing off their golf skills on their 18-hole championship golf course with so much dedication and expertise.

The top players; Peter Eben-Spiff, Fatumata Coker and Tai Chul were all awarded with trophies and a free membership subscription for 2022, among other things. The award ceremony was closely followed by a celebratory party at the clubhouse for all the participating golfers and members.

The following weekend, Mixta Africa, the developer of the estate, had its 3rd Arts, Heritage and History Series, celebrating sustainable art. The event was a great way to bring together the finest minds in art and literature as there was a book reading and art exhibition.

In full display were the works of the celebrated icon Bruce Onobrakpeya, Dotun Popoola, who uses metal scraps to create iconic artworks, Nosa Ojo and many others. It was also a pleasure to have a conversation with Dr. Mudiare Onobrakpeya on his fireside chat, which was both interactive and insightful.

Next on the agenda for the day was the highly anticipated book reading with Adewale Maja-Pearce and Olusayo Ajetunmobi, authors of “The House My Father Built” and “The Greedy Ostrich”.

Thereafter, the live music performance by Koye Sax created an inviting atmosphere for networking and an overall enjoyable experience immersed in art.

With all the unique events Lakowe Lakes has planned for their guests, it’s not surprising their Christmas package is now fully booked as they have created a memorable holiday getaway for their guests to enjoy.

Ready for a relaxing staycation far from the city’s bustle? Visit HERE to book a stay now.

See highlights from the event below:







