Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria announces the 15th Edition of LAIF Awards themed 'Grind and Shine' | December 12th

The Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) awards which was instituted in the year 2006 by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) is in no doubt one of the leading advertising industry awards that reward hard work, recognize creativity, and promote excellence among agencies and creative entrepreneurs. 

The 15th edition of the LAIF awards is scheduled to hold virtually on December 12, 2020. This year’s award with the theme ‘Grind and Shine‘ will recognize and celebrate the achievements of the advertising industry in view of the aftermath of COVID-19.

The organizers of the awards have created an online portal where all the activities of the awards will be carried out. These include entries, judging, and presentation of awards. There are over 500 submissions of entries from within and outside the industry.  Also, 31 jurors headed by Julia Oku-Jacks, CEO, TreeWater Retreats worked remotely to judge each category online through the portal.

As part of the LAIF awards activities, the LAIF board will be organizing a webinar in three sessions to discuss engaging topics. The webinar will hold on Friday, December 11, 2020.  The webinar is opened to members of the public. The public can register with the link: HERE 

The webinar will have Dr. Biodun Shobanjo at a special LAIF chat. Also, Femi Odugbemi, a celebrated filmmaker will discuss “The Place of Identity and how wit Helps Us Distinguish our Work in the World” in the first session while the second session with the topic, “Ascendancy of Digital and the Shape of our Industry Going Forward” will have Yash Deb, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Africa as the Speaker. 

