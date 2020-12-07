Connect with us

Everyone Came Looking their Most for the Premiere of "Quam's Money"

The highly anticipated movie “Quam’s money” premiered on Sunday 6th of December and it was all shades of “shine shine (Bling and Glitters)”.

“Quam’s Money” is an action-comedy which follows the character of Quam aka Sweet Boy Q, a security-guard-turned-millionaire, who does everything to get his money back after losing N500 million to a group of fraudsters in a phoney business deal. It is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie ‘New Money,’ and sees Falz reprise his role from the first movie, this time as the lead character. It is directed by Kayode Kasum (Sugar Rush) and written by Chinaza Onuzo (Up North)

The movie premiere was graced by entertainment industry A-listers including the movie’s cast Falz, Toyin Abraham, Michelle Dede and Williams Uchemba.

Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker, Taymesan, Darey, Biodun Stephen, Uru Eke, Diana Yekini, Brunella Oscar and many other beautiful guests were also present at the premier.

The event was indeed a blast and these photos are proof.

Smile for the camera

