BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians! Happy New Year! Welcome to January.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month
  • Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

  • One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 11th of January.

The winner’s post will be published on the 13th of January.

Start nominating!

BellaNaija.com

