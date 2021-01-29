Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Bryan Okwara's Son Zayne is One!

Music Sweet Spot

Family, Cakes & PS5 - Reminisce had the Best Birthday Celebration

Scoop Sweet Spot

See Proud Mum Etinosa at Her Daughter's Naming Ceremony

Movies & TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Patoranking & Yemi Alade are Cooking Up Something 😍

Sweet Spot

"I am enough" - Kaylah Oniwo is Most Thankful for Life as she Celebrates her Birthday

Sweet Spot

Bisola Aiyeola is a Beautiful Birthday Queen 😍

Relationships Sweet Spot

Tiffany Trump & Boyfriend Michael Boulos are Engaged!

BN TV Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye Surprised her Mum with a New Car!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Five Adorable Photos of Usain Bolt's Daughter Olympia to Brighten Up Your Day

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Cindy Okafor is Twenty-Fine & Stunning 😍

Sweet Spot

Bryan Okwara’s Son Zayne is One!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Former Mr. Nigeria Bryan Okwara and longtime girlfriend Marie Miller‘s first son, Zayne Okwara celebrated his first birthday on Thursday and with a grateful heart, the proud dad can’t stop gushing over his cute baby boy.

Bryan shared a photo of Zayne, taken a few months after his birth, and he captioned the photo, “A few months after he was born till now and I still cannot stop staring at him.💖👑 Before the photos, clothes or even any congratulatory message, it was God. None of this would have been possible if he didn’t bless us with him. With a grateful heart… I say thank you, Lord💖🙏”

Bryan took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his son’s first birthday with a photo of Zayne and his mum and here’s what he had to say:

I have written several letters for your birthday and still… Words fail me… to describe how much of a true blessing you are.
At a point hearing you cry as a child became so beautiful.
Now i see why God loves children because Your blessings humble me.
I pray that God fills your heart and days with joy and laughter. I pray that God grants you grace and the strength you need to pursue the things that you desire in life. I pray that God grants you wisdom and understanding as you grow older and begin to make choices of your own. I pray that God heals you for everytime you fall and bruise your knees and elbows.
And to your best friend and queen mother my @marieclairemiller 💖😍😍 just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart 💖💖👑 you are amazing!🙏 and your baby boyz! love you so so much💖💖
👑HAPPY BIRTHDAY SON🙏👑
📸 @aminesimagery bless you 🙏

Photo Credit: @bryanokwara

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nneamaka Onochie: Silence is Not Always Golden

Is There a Boundary to Sexual Practices in Marriages?

How Do you Tell Someone they Give Terrible Gifts?

Great Opara: The Intersection Between Stories and the Real Life

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies
Advertisement
css.php