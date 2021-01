Bryan Okwara’s Son Zayne is One!

Former Mr. Nigeria Bryan Okwara and longtime girlfriend Marie Miller‘s first son, Zayne Okwara celebrated his first birthday on Thursday and with a grateful heart, the proud dad can’t stop gushing over his cute baby boy.

Bryan shared a photo of Zayne, taken a few months after his birth, and he captioned the photo, “A few months after he was born till now and I still cannot stop staring at him.πŸ’–πŸ‘‘ Before the photos, clothes or even any congratulatory message, it was God. None of this would have been possible if he didn’t bless us with him. With a grateful heart… I say thank you, LordπŸ’–πŸ™”

Bryan took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his son’s first birthday with a photo of Zayne and his mum and here’s what he had to say:

I have written several letters for your birthday and still… Words fail me… to describe how much of a true blessing you are.

At a point hearing you cry as a child became so beautiful.

Now i see why God loves children because Your blessings humble me.

I pray that God fills your heart and days with joy and laughter. I pray that God grants you grace and the strength you need to pursue the things that you desire in life. I pray that God grants you wisdom and understanding as you grow older and begin to make choices of your own. I pray that God heals you for everytime you fall and bruise your knees and elbows.

And to your best friend and queen mother my @marieclairemiller πŸ’–πŸ˜πŸ˜ just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart πŸ’–πŸ’–πŸ‘‘ you are amazing!πŸ™ and your baby boyz! love you so so muchπŸ’–πŸ’–

πŸ‘‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONπŸ™πŸ‘‘

πŸ“Έ @aminesimagery bless you πŸ™

Photo Credit: @bryanokwara