Calling All Visual Artists! Register & Showcase Your Work at ElectHER’s “Women in Power” Art Exhibition | Deadline January 22

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Are you a creative talent looking for the opportunity to exhibit and showcase your work? ElectHER has great news for you.

ElectHER is a non-partisan, nonprofit women’s political advancement organization bridging inequality gaps in Nigerian politics by addressing the poor representation of Nigerian women in electoral office through behavioural change communications; skills development, human capital mobilization and campaign financing, with an end-goal to empower competent women to competitively “Decide, Run and Win elections.”

In celebration of the International Women’s Day, ElectHER which is on a mission to support 1000 women to run for office in 2023 will be hosting an art exhibition titled ‘Women in Power’ on March 7th, 2021 to give creative talents the opportunity to exhibit and showcase their work. Therefore, the organization is calling for visual artists across Nigeria to submit work based on their interpretation of the topic “Women in power”.

If this opportunity is for you, click here to submit your work.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

