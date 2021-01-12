Connect with us

Promotions

Have You been Keeping up with 'Jollof With Me' with Nancy Isime on DStv?

Promotions

Daimler AG and Geely Holding are Developing the Next-generation Hybrid Vehicle Applications

Promotions

LandWey set to Open Lagos’ First Wellness and Polo City

Promotions

Here are 5 Amazing Lessons to take from LadyBuckit and the Motley Mopsters Movie

Events Promotions

Peakmas 2020 was Magical and Memorable for Peak Consumers

Promotions

JA Nigeria announces Foluso Gbadamosi as its New Executive Director🎉

Events Promotions

'An Evening with the Milkmaid': The exclusive Screening of Nigeria's selection to the 93rd Oscars | January 10th

Promotions

This Inspiring Message from the MD of Sujimoto – Sijibomi Ogundele is all the Optimism you need to Start your 2021

Promotions

Get Ready for so much Fun and Adventure as "Adam & Eve" Reality TV Show Storms your Screen

Promotions

LiVE! Lounge is set to roll out Bountiful Suprises in 2021🎉

Promotions

Have You been Keeping up with ‘Jollof With Me’ with Nancy Isime on DStv?

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Jollof With Me’ hosted by Nancy is one of the favorite shows on TV right now. If you’re looking for a good TV show to kick back with after a hectic week, then ‘Jollof With Me’ is one of the perfect ones.

From celebrity guests to juicy conversations, fashion, and the best of Nigerian cuisine, the TV girl is killing it on Jollof With Me.

The first episode of the show featured superstar comedian, Basketmouth who recently released a critically acclaimed album, Yabasi.

Nancy and Basketmouth’s very engaging but light-hearted conversation saw Basketmouth make several revelations about his journey to becoming one of the most popular and celebrated personalities out of Africa.

In the second episode, we saw Mr. P as we’ve never seen him before. The singer shared intimate details about the feud with his brother; as well as his relationship with his wife and what growing up in the North was like for him.

In episode 3, IK Osakioduwa took us on a journey from his first day on the job as a radio host to now owning his radio station.

Nancy sits with fast-rising star Joeboy in episode 4 where he spills the tea on how he worked in a pure water factory before his rise to fame, what his plans are, and his relationship status.

In the fifth episode, we were blessed with not one but two superstar guests – Waje and Omawumi. No one makes friendship look as good as Waje and Omawumi do. From sharing their wins and success stories, the synergy and lit vibes they brought to the show made it all the more fun.

Episode 6 brought the hunks of BBNaija Neo and Ike to the TV screens again. Nancy drilled the two BBN stars on what they got up to after their time in BBNaija, the competition, beef and fan wars that exist outside Biggie’s House, and many more.

Each episode has been a hit and you don’t want to miss the next one. ‘Jollof With Me’ airs every Sunday on DStv 198, GOtv 29, at 7:00 pm WAT and Africa Magic Urban ch. 153 and Africa Magic Family ch. 154 on DStv and Gotv ch.2 at 8:30 pm WAT.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Chioma Ozoemelam: What to do When your Child Has a Stomach Bug

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year
Advertisement
css.php