Rihanna’s Look for Essence Magazine’s Latest Issue Has That Stop and Stare Effect

3 hours ago

The stunning Bad Gal RiRi, Rihanna shines on the cover for January-February issue of Essence magazine 2021’s issue, in a series of original photographic collages and 12-page portfolio entitled, “Of Earth & Sky.”

For her latest shoot for Essence in photos captured by visionary multimedia artist Lorna Simpson. Rihanna smoulders as she rocks a towering crystal headpiece. In another image, she modelled a massive black headpiece with a matching bra and mini skirt. The award-winning music star and beauty mogul called Lorna ‘a legend’ and told Essence she initially hesitated to ask to work with her as ‘honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her.’

“The striking visuals channel iconic black magazine spreads with an ethereal Rihanna,” Essence wrote on Instagram. “On newsstands January 19th”.

Read excerpts from the collaboration on www.essence.com

Photographic collage@lornasimpson
Writer@zorasc
Creative direction and fashion styling@illjahjah
Hair@yusefhairnyc
Makeup@raisaflowers using @fentybeauty & @fentyskin
Manicure@redhotnails
Tailor@grace_r_kim_tailor

Photo Credit: essence.com

