Tessa Thompson looked her Best Yet rocking Braids & this Rodarte Outfit

The multi-faceted American actor Tessa Thompson was a sight to behold for the at-home Jimmy Kimmel Live interview. The star rocked a two-piece look from Rodarte’s FW20 darkly romantic collection which was designed in appealing paisley and floral brocade.

In the interview, she revealed that she got hit by a monster truck on New Year’s Eve while she was driving to her cabin, Tessa also talked about the newly released movie Sylvie’s Love in which she played the lead role with love interest Nigerian-American actor, Nnamdi Asomugha, she then went ahead to talk about her excitement to begin filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia and much more.

Tessa was styled by talented celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah, and we are obsessed with the stunning details of the ensemble. The star’s makeup was done by top American makeup artist, Nina Park who went with bold red lips complemented by subtle eye makeup, and for her hair, Tessa rocked gorgeous braids styled by hair artist, Nakia Collins.

Watch the interview below.

