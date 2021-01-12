Connect with us

Style

Tessa Thompson looked her Best Yet rocking Braids & this Rodarte Outfit

Style

Isoken Ogiemwonyi Will Be Leaving BellaNaija Style After Over 2 Years as Editor-at-Large!!

Style

Need Stylish Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Grace Alex's Minimalist Style!

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Powede Awujo, Dénola Grey & More

Style

Everything to Know About this Upcycled Collection by NKWO

Style

10 Angolan Fashion & Beauty Influencers You Should Be Following in 2021

Style

BN Style: 4 BellaStylistas share their Top Style Resolutions for a Brighter 2021

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Denim on #BellaStylista: Issue 127

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 366

Style

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 56

Style

Tessa Thompson looked her Best Yet rocking Braids & this Rodarte Outfit

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The multi-faceted American actor Tessa Thompson was a sight to behold for the at-home Jimmy Kimmel Live interview. The star rocked a two-piece look from Rodarte’s FW20 darkly romantic collection which was designed in appealing paisley and floral brocade.

In the interview, she revealed that she got hit by a monster truck on New Year’s Eve while she was driving to her cabin, Tessa also talked about the newly released movie Sylvie’s Love in which she played the lead role with love interest Nigerian-American actor, Nnamdi Asomugha, she then went ahead to talk about her excitement to begin filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia and much more.

Tessa was styled by talented celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah, and we are obsessed with the stunning details of the ensemble. The star’s makeup was done by top American makeup artist, Nina Park who went with bold red lips complemented by subtle eye makeup, and for her hair, Tessa rocked gorgeous braids styled by hair artist, Nakia Collins.

Watch the interview below.

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Chioma Ozoemelam: What to do When your Child Has a Stomach Bug

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year
Advertisement
css.php