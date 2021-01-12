Isoken Ogiemwonyi Will Be Leaving BellaNaija Style After Over 2 Years as Editor-at-Large!!

After two and a half years at the helm of BellaNaija Style , Isoken Ogiemwonyi will be leaving her role as Editor-at-Large of Africa’s biggest style and beauty digital publication. The veteran fashion executive who has held positions in various parts of the fashion value chain, including retail, design and communications made the announcement on her personal Instagram page.

She says she’s had an incredible time with the publication and is grateful to Uche Pedro for trusting her with the brand.

They say time flies when you’re having fun and I have had a whale of a time! A 3 month role morphed into almost 3 years and I do not regret ONE minute of it. As at the 31st of December, my full-time role at @bellanaijastyle came to an end.

I thought a lot about what I would post and how I would feel when this time came, as @uchepedro and I always discussed an natural end date, but as excited as I am to start a new adventure, It will be hard to leave the super talented team at BN & BNS behind.

I’ve been blessed beyond measure to have spent the last decade or so living out my fashion dream in different parts of the value chain. The most rewarding parts always feature work that involves building a platform for Black & African creatives and leading the team at BNS really keyed into this core mission and has quite literally been the honour of my life.

Shaping the initial voice of BellaNaija Style and building bellanaijastyle.com has been an amazing challenge and I’m elated at all we have accomplished – championing brands in an industry that I love, building exposure opportunities for Black & African creators, designers and executives who, despite their great stories, style and businesses are often overlooked. I can’t think of a better way to start a new chapter than leaving such an amazing legacy at BNS.

I can’t thank all of you enough for all the support you’ve given us over the years. Thank you for reading our stories, speaking on and listening to our panels, thank you for all the messages and taking time to engage with our content. Thank you for coming on this insane journey with me!

I am so passionate about our brand and what we have built, which is why I won’t be walking away completely. I’ll still be contributing regularly for the foreseeable future.

More personal updates on the horizon so stay tuned!