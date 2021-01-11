Need Stylish Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Grace Alex’s Minimalist Style!

Fashion IT girl and digital curator Grace Alex is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic without trying too hard. Grace has an innate sense of fashion and her clothing aesthetics usually revolves around minimalist chic looks.

The fashionista has a flair for stylish vintage pieces, neutral colours, monochromatic ensembles and midi-skirts and yes, you guessed it- We are obsessed!

So, if you’re seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits for the week using Grace as a style guide.

Monday:

It’s a brand new week, pair a stylish white top with a grey midi skirt and nude pumps.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a white blazer and purple palazzo pants to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to a small party afterwards is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday

Saturday:

Saturday brunch calls for high fashion

Sundays:

Any other glamourous Sunday activity will call for a sparkly fit.