Need Stylish Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Grace Alex’s Minimalist Style!

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion IT girl and digital curator Grace Alex is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic without trying too hard. Grace has an innate sense of fashion and her clothing aesthetics usually revolves around minimalist chic looks.

The fashionista has a flair for stylish vintage pieces, neutral colours, monochromatic ensembles and midi-skirts and yes, you guessed it- We are obsessed!

So, if you’re seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits for the week using Grace as a style guide.

Monday:

It’s a brand new week, pair a stylish white top with a grey midi skirt and nude pumps.

@t2pitchy

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a white blazer and purple palazzo pants to win all the compliments.

@t2pitchy

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

@t2pitchy

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to a small party afterwards is a win-win.

@t2pitchy

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday 

@t2pitchy

Saturday:

Saturday brunch calls for high fashion 

@t2pitchy

Sundays:

Any other glamourous Sunday activity will call for a sparkly fit.

@t2pitchy

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

