Style
Need Stylish Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Grace Alex’s Minimalist Style!
Fashion IT girl and digital curator Grace Alex is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic without trying too hard. Grace has an innate sense of fashion and her clothing aesthetics usually revolves around minimalist chic looks.
The fashionista has a flair for stylish vintage pieces, neutral colours, monochromatic ensembles and midi-skirts and yes, you guessed it- We are obsessed!
So, if you’re seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits for the week using Grace as a style guide.
Monday:
It’s a brand new week, pair a stylish white top with a grey midi skirt and nude pumps.
Tuesday:
Switch things up with a white blazer and purple palazzo pants to win all the compliments.
Wednesday:
On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!
Thursday:
A look that takes you from work to a small party afterwards is a win-win.
Friday:
It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday
Saturday:
Saturday brunch calls for high fashion
Sundays:
Any other glamourous Sunday activity will call for a sparkly fit.