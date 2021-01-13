Connect with us

IMAN is a Visionary on the New Harper's BAZAAR UK Cover!

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Somali supermodel IMAN is a sight to behold on the new Harper’s BAZAAR UK cover tagged The Visionaries Issue.

In this issue, IMAN talked about her marriage to late music icon David Bowie, she also spoke about her battle with institutional racism as well as being comfortable with getting older and much more.

@jasonrembert

For the cover, IMAN was styled by Jason Rembert, the star wore Alexander McQueen‘s black silk organza two-piece with exaggerated sleeves and peplum details complemented by her gorgeous natural hair which was styled by talented celebrity hairstylist Oscar James with stunning subtle makeup that worked perfectly with the aesthetics of the cover.

@the_real_iman

She took to her Instagram to share excerpts from the interview:

Iknow what it’s like to be a refugee, I know what it’s like to be an immigrant. I know what it’s like to not be white. I know what it’s like to not be male. I know what it’s like to adapt to a culture that’s not your own and long for the one you know. I know firsthand the extra burdens that each of these realities can bring. And thanks to the blessed NGOs like Care that were there to help me early on in life, I know that having an advocate in your corner can mean catching a break and having a chance.

Read the full feature on www.harpersbazaar.com

@the_real_iman

Credits

Photography@paolakudacki

Stylist@jasonrembert

Hair@oscarjameshair

Makeup@killahcamz using @imancosmetics

Nails@erihandanail

Creative Director:@jogoodby

Photo Director@rachellouisebrown1

