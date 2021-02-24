AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 372

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@lindaosifo
Photography: @simon_emmy_
Dress: @suemanuell
Makeup: @_mirellebeauty
#AsoEbiBella @mis__nancy
Dress: @viandi_vogue
@officialcaroo_
Gele : @adufegele
Makeup : @kim_beautystudio
Photographer: @shots_by_mena
@seiilat
Dress @luxebykimora
Fabric @deroyalfabrics
Makeup @bouvardiamakeover
@zarzzydora_6
Dress @kaydeecouture1
#AsoEbiBella @bisi_oflagos
Dress @styleheadquarters
@mz_chrissie in @purplenatureza
Bella: @posioflagos
Makeup : @makeupbychinny
Gele : @eminence_mez
Dress : @houseofkheerah
Bella: @shakheerah
Dress: @houseofkheerah
Outfit @flat17studio
Bella: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Dress @the.tap.bride @thetapstore
Makeup @dartistebydodo
Dress @rubyfae__
Belle- @mo__yenni
@flawlessfacesbyjane and @casey_udeichi Dress: @flat17studio
Dress: @24th_styling
@_ulamen in @be_chiq
Susu @adesuaetomi
Styled: @swankyjerry
Dress: @trishocouture
Mua: @karenonyou
Hair styled: @jbronzehair
Photography : @sabiegal
@iniedo
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Stylist @medlinboss
Photography @officialphotofreak
Bella: @hamisamobetto
Dress – @mobettostyles
Fabric- @zidane_fabric_store
Outfit: @odeva_nigeria
MUA: @kd_beautee
Photography : @jonsingshots
Dress: @ituastitches
Photography: @georgeokoroweddings
Kids!
@theunidenticalduo outfit @ariandzee_kids
Hair @hairssencekids
Twinning with mummy @kamkiddies
Outfits: @the_cicada @man_by_robanne Fabrics: @bintex_collections @exquisite_lafayas2
Photography : @atilarystudio @atilary
Credit:@mofebamuyiwa
Styling : @styledbyseun
Makeup : @tmtbylayinka
Gele : @oni_gele
Jewelry and Beads: @tavinbeads