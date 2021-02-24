Connect with us

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 372

Features Inspired

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

Inspired

Nominate Someone for the Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity + Access to 1 Million Naira Grant Prize

Inspired

ACT Foundation conducts Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 on Social Change Organizations in Africa

Inspired

9mobile is all about preserving Indigenous Languages this International Mother Language Day

Career Inspired

6 Nigerians make UK Royal Academy’s 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation Shortlist

Inspired Scoop

Why Temie Giwa-Tubosun & Other Nigerian Women are Taking on the #BeLikeNgoziChallenge

Inspired

STEAM Education in Lagos just got a boost as CASIO Partners with the State Government to Launch a new Lab

Inspired

JA Nigeria & JA Africa are set to Skill up Youth for ICT Jobs with Support from Google.org

Inspired

BeginIT & Sparkle Foundation have partnered to train Children in underserved Communities on Tech Skills

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 372

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@lindaosifo
Photography: @simon_emmy_
Dress: @suemanuell
Makeup: @_mirellebeauty

#AsoEbiBella @mis__nancy
Dress: @viandi_vogue

@officialcaroo_
Gele : @adufegele
Makeup : @kim_beautystudio
Photographer: @shots_by_mena

@seiilat
Dress @luxebykimora
Fabric @deroyalfabrics
Makeup @bouvardiamakeover

@zarzzydora_6
Dress @kaydeecouture1

#AsoEbiBella @bisi_oflagos
Dress @styleheadquarters

@mz_chrissie in @purplenatureza

Bella: @posioflagos
Makeup : @makeupbychinny
Gele : @eminence_mez
Dress : @houseofkheerah

Bella: @shakheerah
Dress: @houseofkheerah

Outfit @flat17studio
Bella: @flawlessfacesbyjane

Dress @the.tap.bride @thetapstore
Makeup @dartistebydodo

Dress @rubyfae__
Belle- @mo__yenni

@flawlessfacesbyjane and @casey_udeichi Dress: @flat17studio

Dress: @24th_styling

@_ulamen in @be_chiq

Susu @adesuaetomi

Styled: @swankyjerry
Dress: @trishocouture
Mua: @karenonyou
Hair styled: @jbronzehair
Photography : @sabiegal

@iniedo
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Stylist @medlinboss
Photography @officialphotofreak

Bella: @hamisamobetto
Dress – @mobettostyles
Fabric- @zidane_fabric_store

Outfit: @odeva_nigeria
MUA: @kd_beautee
Photography : @jonsingshots

Dress: @ituastitches

Photography: @georgeokoroweddings

 

Kids!

@theunidenticalduo outfit @ariandzee_kids
Hair @hairssencekids

Twinning with mummy @kamkiddies

Outfits: @the_cicada @man_by_robanne Fabrics: @bintex_collections @exquisite_lafayas2
Photography : @atilarystudio @atilary

Credit:@mofebamuyiwa
Styling : @styledbyseun
Makeup : @tmtbylayinka
Gele : @oni_gele
Jewelry and Beads: @tavinbeads

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics
Advertisement
css.php