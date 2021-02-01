AY & Mabel Makun Only Have Sweet Words for Daughter Michelle Adeola on Her 13th Birthday

Comedian and filmmaker AY Makun and wife Mabel are celebrating their daughter Michelle Adeola Makun‘s birthday and the proud parents only have sweet words for her as she turns 13. She’s so grown and pretty! 😍

AY shared beautiful photos of his “sweet baby” with the caption:

Dear Michelle Adeola Makun, turning 13 today marks another start in your life, may beautiful things never cease to happen in your life. May you continue to grow in wisdom and knowledge. May you continue to stand tall amongst your equals.

As you grow into becoming a woman, I pray God perfects all that concerns you. My sweet baby, I wish you a happy birthday and happier moments in life. @realmabelmakun and I loves you.

Mabel also posted a photo of her princess, reminding her to “Always keep your head up, shoulders straight and chin up like a princess that you are.” She added, “Happy birthday Dearest daughter of mine. God keep and protect you always. Pure diamond 💕💕💕”

Happy Birthday Michelle🎂

Credits:

Styling @medlinboss

Hair @dv_hairsalon

Dress @rayandroy

Photo Credit: @aycomedian