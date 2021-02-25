BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Ladies Night @ Live! Lounge – Outdoor Karaoke

Ladies, it’s complimentary shooters every hour + karaoke tomorrow. Men are allowed.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: 15, Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]

Wave on a Friday Date: Friday, February 26, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 0908880007 | [email protected] or @wavebeachlagos

ALS- Nigeria-Zimbabwe Poetry Jam

This Friday at ALS Book Jam we will be speaking with Lagos-based author/corporate lawyer and energy law expert, Eriye Onagoruwa on her debut novel “Dear Alaere”, a gripping novel about a woman’s struggle to balance career and marriage in the chaotic city of Lagos.

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: Eventsbrite

Sharpband All Stars

Last Friday of February ending with a Big Bang! Haven’t experienced Live! Fridays before? Then you don’t want to miss this. Date: Friday, February 26, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: 15, Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]

Valentine Hangout Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Venue: Atlantic Palms Suite, Lekki.

RSVP: 08152626432 or 07036487096

Jingle and Mingle House Party

#WeHangout brings you another Fun Event Jingle and Mingle House Party. Jingle and Mingle House Party is a get together for young fun vibes to connect, make new friends, enjoy foods and drinks, games like PS5, board games, social games, gifts exchange music and dance. A fun time to unwind and feel the fun of life and living.

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: Eventsbrite or 07084763184 (WhatsApp)

Mainland Food Hangout

Food is life and one of the best ways to chop life is by chopping food. Waka-Waka will be hosting a food hangout this weekend, and they’ve made sure that the food is super affordable, in big portions and very delicious. Just go with great vibes and a few $$$ notes because you’re going to be having fun over dinner. Note: fee does not include the cost of food. Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Yaba

RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147

Paintball Battle Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Oniru. Old Skool Hip-Hop Night

Rap Joint Lagos is hosting an Old Skool HipHop Night this weekend, featuring DJ IMJ and DJ Daggash. Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: hFACTOR, 26 Maloney Street, Lagos Island.

RSVP: www.rapjointlagos.com

Paint•Sip•Create Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Brass & Copper, No 1, OlubunmiOwa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754

White Water Picnic Farinruwa 2.0

Activities: Hiking, Photography, Bird Watching, Photography, Sightseeing, and Networking for 10k. The fee covers Snacks, Transportation, Security, Drinks and Access Fee and lots of fun.

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Venue: Nasarawa State.

RSVP: +2348028499254 | jimspeco.travels

Abinibi Groovy Band

Alliance Française de Lagos presents the Abini Groovy Band on the stage. Enjoy a thrilling live music concert featuring Afowoslide (Abbey Trombone) and his Afrobeat band. Abinibi Groovy Band is a versatile, unique and extraordinary groovy and rhythmic band that performs original African rooted music and other repertoires.

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre/Maison Eric Kayser, Ikoyi, 9, Osborne Road, Lagos.

RSVP: Here

Let’s Go Kayaking

Escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners. Date: Sunday, February 27, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng