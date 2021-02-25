Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
***
Ladies Night @ Live! Lounge – Outdoor Karaoke
Ladies, it’s complimentary shooters every hour + karaoke tomorrow. Men are allowed.
Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: 15, Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]
Wave on a Friday
Date: Friday, February 26, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 0908880007 | [email protected] or @wavebeachlagos
ALS- Nigeria-Zimbabwe Poetry Jam
This Friday at ALS Book Jam we will be speaking with Lagos-based author/corporate lawyer and energy law expert, Eriye Onagoruwa on her debut novel “Dear Alaere”, a gripping novel about a woman’s struggle to balance career and marriage in the chaotic city of Lagos.
Date: Friday, February 26, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
RSVP: Eventsbrite
Sharpband All Stars
Last Friday of February ending with a Big Bang! Haven’t experienced Live! Fridays before? Then you don’t want to miss this.
Date: Friday, February 26, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: 15, Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]
Valentine Hangout
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Venue: Atlantic Palms Suite, Lekki.
RSVP: 08152626432 or 07036487096
Jingle and Mingle House Party
#WeHangout brings you another Fun Event Jingle and Mingle House Party. Jingle and Mingle House Party is a get together for young fun vibes to connect, make new friends, enjoy foods and drinks, games like PS5, board games, social games, gifts exchange music and dance. A fun time to unwind and feel the fun of life and living.
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: Eventsbrite or 07084763184 (WhatsApp)
Mainland Food Hangout
Food is life and one of the best ways to chop life is by chopping food. Waka-Waka will be hosting a food hangout this weekend, and they’ve made sure that the food is super affordable, in big portions and very delicious. Just go with great vibes and a few $$$ notes because you’re going to be having fun over dinner. Note: fee does not include the cost of food.
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Yaba
RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147
Paintball Battle
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Venue: Landmark Beach, Oniru.
Old Skool Hip-Hop Night
Rap Joint Lagos is hosting an Old Skool HipHop Night this weekend, featuring DJ IMJ and DJ Daggash.
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: hFACTOR, 26 Maloney Street, Lagos Island.
RSVP: www.rapjointlagos.com
Paint•Sip•Create
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Brass & Copper, No 1, OlubunmiOwa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754
White Water Picnic Farinruwa 2.0
Activities: Hiking, Photography, Bird Watching, Photography, Sightseeing, and Networking for 10k. The fee covers Snacks, Transportation, Security, Drinks and Access Fee and lots of fun.
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Venue: Nasarawa State.
RSVP: +2348028499254 | jimspeco.travels
Abinibi Groovy Band
Alliance Française de Lagos presents the Abini Groovy Band on the stage. Enjoy a thrilling live music concert featuring Afowoslide (Abbey Trombone) and his Afrobeat band. Abinibi Groovy Band is a versatile, unique and extraordinary groovy and rhythmic band that performs original African rooted music and other repertoires.
Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre/Maison Eric Kayser, Ikoyi, 9, Osborne Road, Lagos.
RSVP: Here
Let’s Go Kayaking
Escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.
Date: Sunday, February 27, 2021.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng
Laquatic Waterpark Hangout
If you love water and fun, then this Laquatic Waterpark Hangout is for you. Spend your Saturday playing in the inflatable waterpark in Lagos. Asides from the Waterpark, you will also have access to the beach, games, networking and generally have a good time.
Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: 4, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147