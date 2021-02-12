Connect with us

STEAM Education in Lagos just got a boost as CASIO Partners with the State Government to Launch a new Lab

Published

15 seconds ago

 on

In recognition of the importance of improving mathematics and science education in Africa, CASIO Middle East has announced the launch of its new CASIO Lab at the Education Resource Center (ERC). This was achieved in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and SKLD Integrated Services, CASIO’s partner in Nigeria.

This initiative is aimed at extending educational support to the Lagos State Ministry of Education in enhancing Mathematics and Science learning in Nigeria and Africa at large. The launch of the Lab will kickstart the training of 600 mathematics teachers in Lagos on the usage of calculators and enhancement of Mathematics learning, by using the CASIO calculator as a tool of educational technology integration.

The launching of the CASIO Lab was done by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Folashade Adefisayo. In attendance was the Managing Director of SKLD Integrated Services, Temilola Adepetun, members of the press, and over 100 teachers from the various districts in Lagos State.

Takashi Seimiya, Managing Director of CASIO Middle East FZE, expressed his pleasure over the event. In his words,

“We are delighted to extend our support for Lagos State Ministry of Education, that is playing a vital role in improving math and science learning in Lagos, and are pleased for the launching of the CASIO Lab in Lagos, to ensure continued support in the education sector, overcoming the challenging times where the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic

Lagos State Ministry of Education and SKLD Integrated Services are leading the way to help educators to achieve their potential and help students improve their mathematical, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Casio Lab training is a continuous program that would be extended to other States’ Ministries of Education in Nigeria.

