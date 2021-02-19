Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is a Mum!

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Femisoro Ajayi have welcomed their bundle of joy.

The beautiful OAP announced the arrival of her newborn on her Instagram, with a short video, a photo of her cradling her growing bump, and another with a sippy cup in the middle of a Mrs A and Mr A mug.

Making the announcement, she wrote, “Little did I know…..🤣”.

The new dad also took to Instagram to share the sweet news, he wrote, “This woman gave me a whole child”.

Check on it!

Congratulations to the new parents.