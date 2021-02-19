President Joe Biden Passes New Bill to Review Immigration System

On Thursday, the White House under president Joe Biden‘s administration announced a sweeping immigration bill titled ‘US Citizenship Act of 2021’, intended to review more trivial parts of its immigration system by including an eight-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants who have been in the US before January 1st, 2021 and implementing a faster track for undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US since childhood.

According to an administration official, “The President is committed to working with Congress to engage in conversations about the best way forward,” CNN reports

Democrats, Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Linda Sanchez of California are set to present the president’s immigration bill in the Senate and in the House respectively. Bob who acknowledged that Thursday Democrats will need to negotiate also noted, “We’re not going to make concessions out of the gate. We’ll never win an argument that we never have the courage to make.” Sanchez further added, “We have a President and an administration that is willing to put political muscle behind making sure that we can get this across the finish line”.

The US Citizenship Act of 2021 includes: