Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” is Now Certified Diamond!

American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer, Lauryn Hill smashes a new record as she becomes the first female rapper to sell 10 million copies of her now Diamond certified album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill“.

The 16-track album which featured Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, and Carlos Santana is Lauryn’s only studio album, released on August 25, 1998, by Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records. It serves as a perfect blend of genres like hip hop soul, neo soul, reggae and R&B album. Lauryn’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” bagged 10 nominations but won 5 awards at the 41st Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) shared the news on Twitter, confirming that the album has sold 10,000,000 since its release.

According to COMPLEX, Lauryn addressed not putting out another album in a recent “Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums” podcast interview saying,

The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever! With The Miseducation, there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment, and express. After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy. I’ve always been pretty critical of myself artistically, so of course there are things I hear that could have been done differently but the LOVE in the album, the passion, it’s intention is to me, undeniable. I think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what they’d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently. At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so. … I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard. I believe The Miseducation did that and I believe I still do this—defy convention when the convention is questionable.