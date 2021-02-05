New Age, New Whip! Mercy Aigbe is the Proud Owner of a Range Rover

Mercy Aigbe got the surprise of a lifetime from her friend with a new whip – Range Rover – a few weeks after she turned 43.

The Nollywood actress shared photos on Instagram with the caption, “New Whip”. She also shared videos from the priceless moment, of which she captioned:

So few days ago @gleeoflife said to me that she would like to host me today for my belated birthday since I wasn’t in town during my birthday, little did I know what she had in store for me! What!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a RANGE ROVER HSE! I am short of words! Ha! @gleeoflife @stillautos make I calm down first! BRB 💃😍 #newwhipalert

