Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr’s Sundance Win for "Lizard" is Great for Nollywood

Leo Pays Gladys a Visit in Episode 5 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

The Girls are 'Booked & Busy' in Episode 7 of "Grow Up or Nuts"

Things Get Worse Between Saze & Tega in Episode 8 of Ndani TV's "Game On"

Bolanle Austen-Peters celebrates 52nd Birthday with Announcement of New Movie "Palava"

Follow the Lessons of Teacher Afoke in Real Warri Pikin's Comedy Series "School Of Thought" | Watch the First Episode

EbonyLife Media signs New Two-Year Exclusive First-Look Deal with Sony Pictures Television

Starring Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Ibrahim Suleiman, Here's a Teaser + BTS Shots from Udoka Oyeka's Coming Film "The Razz Guy"

The Official Trailer for "Coming To America 2" is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

New Age, New Whip! Mercy Aigbe is the Proud Owner of a Range Rover

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Mercy Aigbe got the surprise of a lifetime from her friend with a new whip – Range Rover – a few weeks after she turned 43.

The Nollywood actress shared photos on Instagram with the caption, “New Whip”. She also shared videos from the priceless moment, of which she captioned:

So few days ago @gleeoflife said to me that she would like to host me today for my belated birthday since I wasn’t in town during my birthday, little did I know what she had in store for me!

What!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a RANGE ROVER HSE! I am short of words! Ha! @gleeoflife @stillautos make I calm down first! BRB 💃😍

#newwhipalert

Photo Credit: realmercyaigbe

