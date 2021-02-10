These Photos of TBoss Twinning with Her Daughter Starr Will Make Your Heart Smile

Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Published

51 mins ago

 on

TBoss’ Instagram timeline is literally full of precious moments with her daughter, Starr, but this recent one is just so adorable. The reality TV star shared a photo with her sweetheart, who completely resembles her mommy.

“A Princess & Half”, TBoss captioned the photos shared on Instagram.

Too Much? Not even enough I say. I would ALWAYS Celebrate you, my Baby. You know why? Because I have wanted you for too long & now that you’re here, now that you’re mine I can’t believe just how Blessed I am. I thought I knew how to pray & I prayed for a healthy child but you turned out to be perfect. I’m constantly in awe of you. God surely outdid Himself with you. Thank you for choosing me, we’re gonna be Best friends that’s for Certain even though you’re still gon see anyhow if you do anyhow.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: officialtboss_

