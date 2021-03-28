Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here are All Your Favourite Features at a Glance!

First Photos from Harrysong & Alex's White Wedding | #Tarex2021

Get Ready for The NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering! See All The Topics Our Speakers Will Be Discussing

The #NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering Is Almost Here! Meet Our Brilliant Speakers

It was Love at Many Calls! Bukola & Abimbola's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

#NewlyNearly: Join Our Clubhouse Conversation On "What Has Food Got to do With Dating, Marriage & Divorce?"

Great News! Registration for #NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering Has Officially Begun!

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Check Out All The Juicy Features This Week

Four Salient Takes From Our #NewlyNearly Clubhouse Conversation on Who Should Pay For The Wedding

BellaNaija Wedings Is On Clubhouse! Join us as We Discuss, "Who Should Pay For The Wedding?"

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here are All Your Favourite Features at a Glance!

Hi there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

The weekend is officially our favourite time of the week. Asides from the lovely fact that many lovebirds seal their love at this time with beautiful weddings, it’s also a period where we get to relax and unwind from all the stress of the week. Also, we get to share all our favourite highlights with you! You already know, at BellaNaija weddings, we love everything love! Beautiful love stories, amazing wedding photos, stunning bridal inspos, pre-wedding shoot and everything in between. If these things tickle your fancy as it does ours, then you should totally head over now, to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

This week, just like every other week, there’s a lot of exciting things for you. Our #NewlyNearly month comes to a grand end and we’re closing on a high note with our Virtual Gathering! Yes, the #NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering happens today! If you haven’t registered, quickly do that  HERE. Also, catch up on everything you missed on the site this week. Click on each title link for more on each feature.

The #MeetTheAbiolas White Wedding in Lagos Was The True Definition of a Lagos Party!

Moyo & Kanmi’s Traditional Engagement Has Us Loving The Beauty of Culture

Yaay! You Can Now Register for the NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering!

Rep Culture in Finesse With This Fulani Bridal Beauty Look

What Has Food Got To Do With Dating, Marriage & Divorce? Join Our #NewlyNearly Clubhouse Conversation!

Moyo was Such a Classy Bride! Check Out Her 5 Wedding Looks

He Asked For Her Pen & Now He Has Her Heart! See Ophelia & Wilberforce’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Edo Brides-to-be! You Should Pin This Sleek Beauty Look

Your Real Life Bonnie & Clyde! Read Omotola’s Sweet note to Captain Ekeinde on Thier 25th Wedding Anniversary

Amara & Ajifa Brought All The Sauce to Their Pre-wedding Shoot!

What’s Your Flavour? This KI Bridals 2021 Bridal Collection Has Definitely Got Something For You!

You Shouldn’t Be Scared to Rock Short Hair for Your Wedding

Facebook Was The Plug for Blessing & Charles! See their Intimate Wedding

You Can Stun Elegantly On Your Trad Engagement With This Intricately Designed Asooke!

Here Are All The Insightful Topics We’ll Be Discussing at The #NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering!

She Rocked a Custom-made Wedding Dress, Now What Has Eki Done with her Dress?

Charlotte & Her Girls Went All Out For Her Bridal Shower In Namibia!

