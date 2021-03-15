Connect with us

BNStyle: These Stars Undoubtedly won Best Dressed at the “La Femme Anjola” Premiere

There was no shortage of jaw-dropping dresses and dapper, crisp suits at the premiere of “La Femme Anjola” in Lagos. The new movie was produced by Rita Dominic-owned production house The Audrey Silva Company.

The theme for the evening was “Masked Monotone Couture” and our favourite style stars took the red carpet by storm including Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mercy Eke and more with stylish face masks to match their looks.

Check out our best-dressed celebrities who nailed the theme at the glamorous premiere and vote for your favourites below.

@ceec_official

Cee-C Nwadiora

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Makeup: @dom_krasota
Hair: @tashacollectibles
Hairstylist: @ivys_place_
Photography: @photokulture

@tokemakinwa

Toke Makinwa

Two-piece @xtrabrideslagos
Styling @flostyling
Hairstyling @bernardsmiless
Makeup @anitabrows
Photography @tobi.olajolo

@ebuka

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Outfit: @tinathan.official
Photos: @kolaoshalusi

@nengiofficial

Nengi Hampson

Stylist: @yolandaokereke
Makeup: @beautybyqueen
Hairstylist: @callixstylez
Photography @photokulture
Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury

@official_mercyeke

Mercy Eke

Makeup: @daniellesbeautyworld
Hairstyling: @synthiana_beautyparlour
Dress: @ceolumineeofficial
Photography: @hayoor
Styling @swankyjerry

@ritadominic

Rita Dominic

Dress@ladybeellionaire_luxury
Stylist @yolandaokereke
Makeup @radiezbyeve
Hair @ugo007makeme
Photography @the.alfe

