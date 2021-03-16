BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is The Pancake Place | @thepancakeplaceng ***

Calling all fantastic food lovers! The Pancake Place is where all of your yumminess dreams come true.

The Pancake Place is a food delivery service that provides fancy and nutritious breakfast or brunch meals on a budget. Their menu features a full English breakfast, pancakes, chicken sandwiches, french toasts, waffles, crispy fried chicken, freshly squeezed orange juice, and fruit smoothies.

They are based in Lagos and serve customers on both the mainland and the island of Lagos.

Are you curious? Please contact them through the following methods:

Instagram: @thepancakeplaceng

Twitter: @thepancakeplac1