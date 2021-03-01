Connect with us

Style

WATCH: Ruth E. Carter discusses the Must-See Fashion Moments in the New #Coming2America Movie

Scoop Style

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Toyin Lawani’s Stunning Looks For Her Birthday

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Beauty Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About BellaNaija Style Women's Month 2021

Style

Prepare to Completely Obsess Over this Fierce New April & Alex Collection

Style

Style Star: Here are 10 Times Debbie Beeko Looked Gorgeous in Black!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 134

Scoop Style

The Daramolas are the Perfect Cover Couple for Media Room Hub's Valentine Issue

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Quintessential Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 63

Events Music Style

Every Outfit Nancy Isime Wore to Host the #14thHeadies

Style

WATCH: Ruth E. Carter discusses the Must-See Fashion Moments in the New #Coming2America Movie

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this exclusive interview, BellaNaija Style‘s Head of Content, Mary Edoro speaks with Award-winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter about the incredible fashion moments in the new Coming 2 America movie, working with African designers, and specific African cultures/tribes that helped guide her vision for the characters’ costumes.

She also speaks about making Walk of Fame history and her “Afrofuturism in Costume Design” exhibition as well as its importance in spotlighting African fashion and design talents

Watch the full interview below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)
Advertisement
css.php