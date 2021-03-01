Style
WATCH: Ruth E. Carter discusses the Must-See Fashion Moments in the New #Coming2America Movie
In this exclusive interview, BellaNaija Style‘s Head of Content, Mary Edoro speaks with Award-winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter about the incredible fashion moments in the new Coming 2 America movie, working with African designers, and specific African cultures/tribes that helped guide her vision for the characters’ costumes.
She also speaks about making Walk of Fame history and her “Afrofuturism in Costume Design” exhibition as well as its importance in spotlighting African fashion and design talents
Watch the full interview below