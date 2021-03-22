Cassie Is Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump and She’s Glowing!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

American singer-songwriter Cassie is one yummy mummy!😍

Cassie announced in December that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Alex Fine, and everyone couldn’t just hold back their joy. The couple who tied the knot in 2019 welcomed their adorable first daughter, Frankie Fine, shortly after and Cassie made sure to tease us with beautiful photos of her baby bump back then, and she’s at it again.

Over the weekend, the mum-to-be took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump and it’s safe to say that Cassie is glowing.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: @Cassie

