Here’s how You can attend Landwey’s Open House & Lavadia Series 2 unveiling | March 12th & 13th

On Friday, March 12th and Saturday, March 13th, 2021 a new dawn will break in the world of “Contemporary Housing”, as Landwey unveils the new top class designs that make up the Lavadia Series 2 in the Urban Prime 3; Phase 2 Annex, Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya, between the hours of 10am-4pm.

Landwey launched into the property market with the Lavadia Series 1, designs which drastically impacted the standards of urban living; smart housing systems, outstanding practicality and perfect finishing, wrapped in exteriors made of the finest lines, most soothing colors, and an altogether masterful aesthetic that made each estate with these designs stand out in a way that both met, and then surpassed, client expectations.

If the testimonials and fully sold-out estates are any indication, the first building design series was a raving success, and on the wings of this success, the Lavadia Series 2 is being unveiled. The new Lavadia Series is set to alter contemporary housing as we now know it, with the all-new 3 Bedroom Terrace and 1 Bedroom Maisonette designs.

The Open House will give guests an exclusive and immersive walk-through of the Urban Prime 3; Phase 2 Estate, showcasing the new building designs in all its splendor.

To book a slot at the Open House, simply click here

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content