BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Reasons Why – A week of Art & Music

Date: Monday, March 8 – Friday, March 12, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Café de Vie, 12 Amazon street, Maitama Abuja.

RSVP: 08061516301

Hangout & Chills

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

NewlyNearly Pasta and Chill by BellaNaija Weddings and Golden Penny

What do you have planned this Friday Night? If you haven’t come up with any plan for the weekend, then we have done that! You know what it is – Pasta and Chill all the way. NewlyNearly Pasta and Chill by BellaNaija Weddings and Golden Penny should definitely be on your list! You know why? It is important we intentionally take time out to just relax, chill and bond with bae, your bestie, your family or solo.

Here’s how to Join

-Hop on to your laptop/TV/phone,

-Go to www.netflix.com on your browser/ Open the App on your phone

-Search for Just in Time

-Begin to Watch with your plate of pasta at exactly 8 pm.

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Your House

Movie Title: Just In Time

Where: Netflix

Zen Getaway

Date: Saturday, March 13 – Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach

RSVP: 08023181844 or 08095006567

International Women’s Day At Bogobiri

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: 9 Maitama Sule Street Ikoyi Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454 OR [email protected]

Upbeat Games Night

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Center, 11 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Drift Hunters Ng

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021

Venue: Trade Fair complex, Minna Niger state.

Inspiring Change Conference – Crushing the Status Quo

The Inspiring Change Conference returns with its 8th Edition Grand Finale featuring power-women and boss ladies who are at the forefront of their various fields. Guest Speaker Onyeka Onwenu, the much-anticipated Girl Talk session featuring fitness and health expert Adedamola Ladejobi (AskDamz), Temi Ajibewa, Folake Kehinde, and of course the host, Sunmbo Adeoye.

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Wisdom Arena, Agege, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Saturday Night Live!

Premium Entertainment Hub LiVE! Lounge presents Saturday Night Live! Music Policy is Amapiano Sounds along with DJ Shogzy bringing you raw sounds to soothe your Saturday evening. You also get to enjoy a variety of savoury treats on our menu, plus our tasty and exotic cocktails.

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo Street, Victoria Island

RSVP: Call 09021106225 NOW to book.

Sip Paint & Games

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Lagos Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE

The Booj Food Bazaar

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Heritage Africa Square, Kado Abuja.

RSVP: 08065371434

Hike & Aerobics with Esut Fitness King

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Time:

Venue: UBA Bank, Amokwe Busstop, Agbani Road, Enugu.

RSVP: 08110485822 or 07017179524

Green Hangout Enugu 2.0

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Unity park Opp Okpara Square, Independence Layout Enugu.

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: No 1, OlunbunmiOwa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Backpacker Lagos March Camping

It’s been a relatively smooth year so far after adapting to the new normal, here’s a great opportunity to celebrate, get outside with the family and enjoy the great outdoors. Camping Fee goes for N6,500. Accommodation: Tents (RENTAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE), 12 Rooms are available at 25k each. First come, first serve basis. You are expected to come with your own snacks, drinks and other personal supply. However, we will provide water, drinks for bonfire and barbecue. Deadline for payment: 7th March, 2021

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Iceland Beach, Okun Ajah

RSVP: HERE OR 08082994314

Catch The Sunday Wave – March Bedlam

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach Ikate Lekki Lagos.

Sip & Shop

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 7B Peter Odili, Well-done Supermarket, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt.

Open Mic Enugu – Block Party

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Arcadian Lounge, Bisalla Road Independence Layout Enugu.

Brew & Barbeque With Brooklyn Bistro

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang street VI Lagos.

RSVP: baturebrewery

The Cavemen In The Capital

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang street VI Lagos.

RSVP: baturebrewery

Nature Hangout

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng