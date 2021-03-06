Connect with us

LASG unveils joint Venture with CIG Motors to set up a world-class Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant & to Kick Start 'LagosRide' Taxi Scheme

Must See Red Carpet Photos! Kim Oprah, Chioma Ikokwu, Denrele Edun at the Premiere of "Coming 2 America"

Here's how You can attend the 'Glass Ceiling Convention' #GlassCon2021 hosted by Sandra Ezekwesili | March 7th

African Royalty! Here's How Your Faves Showed Up for the Premiere of "Coming 2 America"

Zulumoke Oyibo shared useful Insights around Women Inclusion at the 2nd Edition of the Inkblot Women in Film

Here is Your Chance to be a Part of the YfPonline Mentoring Event | March 13th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

9Mobile honors Dr. Ayodeji Falana & Health Workers to mark One year since the COVID-19 Index Case

Film One Entertainment is bringing us 'Coming 2 America' & We're here for it | March 5th

You've got to see the Speaker Line-up for the 6th Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit | March 8th & 9th

Published

23 mins ago

 on

On Thursday, March 4th, 2021, the Executive Governor of Lagos State – Babjide Sanwo-Olu announced the official joint venture between the Lagos State Government and CIG Motors Company to establish a
world-class Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant in Ogba. The event also witnessed the official commissioning of the first 1,000 cars for the new transport scheme – “LagosRide

The first order of the day was the legal agreement for the establishment of the automobile plant, put forward by the CEO of Ibile Holdings Abiodun Amokomowo representing Lagos State Government, and the Vice Chairman of CIG Motors, Dr. Linus Idahosa representing CIG Motors.

Thereafter, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen led the guests to the unveiling of the automobiles comprising the GAC GS3 (Mini-SUV) that will kick off the initial phase of the new LagosRide project.

Chief Diana closed out the event by emphasizing the mission of CIG Motors, and the promise of a mobile Lagos through the new venture.

