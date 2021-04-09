Etienying Akpanusong is proffering Solutions to Societal Menace with the launch of her Book “My Etiquette and I”

Etienying Akpanusong The launch of the Book on Etiquette, “My Etiquette and I” has become a national sensation and a commendable feat by a Nigerian. The author, @the_lady_eti is an Etiquette coach and an entrepreneur. Thursday, March 25th, 2021 will remain etched in the minds of many as they witnessed the birth of her first book on Etiquette, “My Etiquette and I”.

The event, which took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, had in attendance friends, family, associates, colleagues, and dignitaries alike, such as the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the chairperson of the event, Joseph Ajanlekoko, a former president of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and President, of the Commonwealth Association of Surveying and Land Economy, Toun Okewale Sonaiya the CEO and co-founder of Women Radio, also past and serving diplomats of various consulates.

Etienying, in her discourse, urged the Federal Government to adequately inculcate Etiquette into the National Schools curriculum reiterating that her book serves as an urgent response to the menace that inappropriate behaviors have caused in society.

“We have at one point or the other been either victims or perpetrators of these acts of indiscipline and cause inconsideration to our fellow human beings. For example, driving down the road and throwing litters out of your car, touching strange people without their permission, going to an event uninvited, speaking to people in a rude and disrespectful manner, the list goes on”, she said.

Further, she intimated the gathering on how the book took her four years to put together the knowledge garnered through her personal experiences, professional training, and astute memories of the informal etiquette lessons from her childhood.

She further added that “Since no one is above mistakes, it also means that no one is above learning, especially when it comes to soft skills which are very essential but fast diminishing in today’s world. For anyone seeking personal refinement, ‘My Etiquette and I’ is the guide they need by reading the book and abiding by the basic principles of etiquettes that have been expressed. You are on a journey to becoming a more refined version of yourself…”,

Philip Sykes, principal and founder, the British School of Etiquette, who joined the ceremony from its inception via an online meeting platform, in his presentation, described the book as a phenomenal achievement and very timely.

Emphasizing the utmost relevance of the book, Sykes stated that, "Everyone in the world, not just in Nigeria, should pick up this book. The world over needs etiquette. The world has become very selfish and more me, me, me. We should embrace people. Many years ago, somebody said to me, Listen to understand, do not listen to respond. We should listen more than we speak. Etiquettes and manner belong in the same sphere. Develop a 'what can I do for you' attitude", he said.

For Etienying Akpanusong, there is no resting on her oars as she is determined to drive the initiative for etiquette to become part of schools’ curriculum because in her words “education is worthless without civility“.

One of the reviewers present, a lawyer, Rita Chris-Garuba, recommended the book for use in primary and secondary schools as well as in public libraries and for training platforms/programs. A renowned journalist and a co-reviewer, Akpandem James, expressed that the book comes “handy and useful as a guide to not only to behave right in public but also at home. People assume they already know what is right whereas they do not”.

The book “My Etiquette and I”, a 137-page book, is split into three chapters with a total of twenty-three(23) topics, covering social graces, formal protocol, and general etiquette. The book can be purchased HERE

