Weddings
Zainab & Umar’s Northern Wedding was a Celebration of Love, Happiness & Culture!
If you have never been to a Hausa wedding, consider this a virtual tour of the beauty of the Hausa culture. If you have attended one before, then you already have an idea of all the awesomeness you’re about to experience. It’s all about Zainab and Umar today as we relish all the beauty of their conjugal ceremonies.
The beautiful couple found love in each other and it definitely didn’t stop there. They took this love to the next step and sealed the deal with an all so amazing wedding. Zainab and Umar give us a full ride into it all. Now, as it is with the Hausa culture, one event certainly is not enough to celebrate this grand landmark. So, Zainab had her Sa Lalle, with all the women in her family and of course, her female friends celebrating with her and beautifying their hands with the famous henna. Then came the Wedding Fatiha, where both families gathered to bless the beautiful union. After the wedding Fatiha, the lovebirds proceeded to have their Wedding dinner to crown it all up. The #AllAboutUz wedding definitely has us relishing all the beauty of the Hausa culture.
Enjoy all the beautiful experience from and Zainab and Umar’s wedding below!
First, let us start with Zainab’s Sa Lalle…
Now, we head over to the Wedding Fatiha (Daurin Aure)…
Now, it’s time for the prayers.
After Zainab and Umar’s wedding Fatiha and Zainab’s Sa Lalle, the sweet couple brought it all to a grand close with their wedding dinner. Zainab rocked a Gaurav Gupta “glow-in-the-dark” dress and held everyone in awe!
Let’s take in all the beauty of this breath-taking decor.
