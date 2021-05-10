Facts Only: 10 Times Jennifer Oseh Proved She’s Definitely A Style Star

Nigerian style influencer and fashion stylist Jennifer Oseh aka The Lady Vhodka has rarely disappointed when it comes to style.

With Jennifer, it’s possible to expect a bonafide voguish moment every time she steps out. The fashionista favours bold colours, fedoras, wide-leg pants, and prints, everything she puts on sits right and looks like it was made just for her.

Jennifer is known for her quirky and unique fashion-forward looks. Her incredible ability to transform individual pieces into stylish ensembles is one of the many reasons why we are obsessed with her sense of style.

Keep scrolling for more of Jennifer’s exquisite style!