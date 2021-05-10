Connect with us

Facts Only: 10 Times Jennifer Oseh Proved She's Definitely A Style Star

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week – Thanks Anita

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Beverly Osu, Mercy Eke, Sam Adegoke & More

Jurio-Luti's New Collection "The Royal" is a Blend of Culture & Modernity

David Oyelowo Looks His Best Yet on the Latest Issue of Square Mile's Magazine

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Co-ords this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 146

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 382

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 75

We Can't Stop Gushing Over Yvonne Orji's Outfit For MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Check Out these 10 Stylish Outfit Ideas From Ghanaian BellaStylistas

Facts Only: 10 Times Jennifer Oseh Proved She’s Definitely A Style Star

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian style influencer and fashion stylist Jennifer Oseh aka The Lady Vhodka has rarely disappointed when it comes to style.

With Jennifer, it’s possible to expect a bonafide voguish moment every time she steps out. The fashionista favours bold colours, fedoras, wide-leg pants, and prints, everything she puts on sits right and looks like it was made just for her.

@theladyvhodka

Jennifer is known for her quirky and unique fashion-forward looks. Her incredible ability to transform individual pieces into stylish ensembles is one of the many reasons why we are obsessed with her sense of style.

Keep scrolling for more of Jennifer’s exquisite style!

@theladyvhodka
@theladyvhodka
@theladyvhodka
@theladyvhodka
@theladyvhodka
@theladyvhodka
@theladyvhodka
@theladyvhodka

