See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week – Thanks Anita

Fashion entrepreneur and style influencer Anita Chialuka Ebeledike possesses a sense of style that is effortlessly chic, easy and stylish. The defining characteristics of her style are simple essentials, form-fitting clothes and carefully chosen colours.

Anita has a knack for turning the simplest outfits into the chicest ensembles. The fashionista has mastered creating an array of looks that stand the test of time while remaining cohesive and functional.

Join us for a must-see sartorial look for the week from Anita.

Monday

Kick off the week in a vibrant jacket and neutral pants.

Tuesday

Rock an olive jacket and orange wide-leg pants to win all the accolades

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Thursday

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday

It’s the last day of the week, so dress chic in denim.

Saturday

Saturday hangouts call for a stylish leather combo.

Sunday

A Sunday brunch requires high-fashion attire.