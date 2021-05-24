Connect with us

Style

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week – Thanks Anita

Style

Facts Only: 10 Times Jennifer Oseh Proved She’s Definitely A Style Star

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Beverly Osu, Mercy Eke, Sam Adegoke & More

Style

Jurio-Luti’s New Collection “The Royal” is a Blend of Culture & Modernity

Style

David Oyelowo Looks His Best Yet on the Latest Issue of Square Mile’s Magazine

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Co-ords this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 146

Inspired Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 382

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 75

Style

We Can’t Stop Gushing Over Yvonne Orji’s Outfit For MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Style

Check Out these 10 Stylish Outfit Ideas From Ghanaian BellaStylistas

Style

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week – Thanks Anita

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Fashion entrepreneur and style influencer Anita Chialuka Ebeledike possesses a sense of style that is effortlessly chic, easy and stylish. The defining characteristics of her style are simple essentials, form-fitting clothes and carefully chosen colours.

Anita has a knack for turning the simplest outfits into the chicest ensembles. The fashionista has mastered creating an array of looks that stand the test of time while remaining cohesive and functional.

Join us for a must-see sartorial look for the week from Anita.

Monday

Kick off the week in a vibrant jacket and neutral pants.

Tuesday

Rock an olive jacket and orange wide-leg pants to win all the accolades

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink! 

Thursday

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday 

It’s the last day of the week, so dress chic in denim.

Saturday

Saturday hangouts call for a stylish leather combo.

Sunday

A Sunday brunch requires high-fashion attire.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ifeoma Monye: Not Sleeping Well? Here’s What you Can Do About it

WARIF Introduces #WARIFAnonymous… Survivors Can Now Share their Stories Without Fear

Through “ChessinSlums”, Tunde Onakoya is Changing the Lives of Children One Chess Piece at a Time

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 
Advertisement
css.php